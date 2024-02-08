Amid a backdrop of recently expanding its workforce by 2,000 crew members, USJ raises the hourly wage and more for part-time workers.

As one of Japan’s most popular destinations, Universal Studios Japan, a.k.a. USJ, offers plenty of fun for all, often partnering with the hottest franchises for limited-time events and attractions. It also, however, has demonstrated its commitment to recruiting and retaining the workers who play an integral role in making the magic happen.

In a press release issued this month, USJ announced its intention to perform a comprehensive investment in its crew, which has actually grown by 2,000 workers since this time last year. It is currently recruiting even more staff for over 20 occupational categories throughout the park such as attractions, restaurants, shops, security, shows, and technology. With these new hires, a major goal is to create a more diverse workforce, including senior and foreign workers in particular. It plans to provide further skills-based training, continue promoting a fun and easy-to-work environment, and enhance its employee benefits for all workers as well.

▼ A snapshot of a few of the faces that you’ll find working at USJ

One such benefit, effective April 1, is that all hourly workers will receive an across-the-board wage increase of 50 yen (US$0.34) per hour. In addition, the maximum hourly rate for non-permanent hourly employees outside the currently highest-paying rank (which will become a permanent-employee position from April), will be raised from 1,290 to 1,540 yen, an increase of nearly 20 percent. For comparison, the minimum hourly wage in Osaka Prefecture, where USJ is located, was 1,023 yen in October 2022 and increased to 1,064 yen in October 2023.

In addition, part-time workers who do not currently receive Employee’s Health and Pension Insurance but want to increase their fixed working hours and obtain insurance will become eligible for a career advancement subsidy by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. This group, estimated to be 460 crew members, will receive a lump sum payment of up to 10,000 yen if they change their status during the limited period between February 1 and April 1.

Finally, new workers who have obtained insurance and work on average 4-5 days per week can also receive two free park Studio Passes as a present between February 1 and April 30, which is just in time for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba attractions to make their grand return.

Source, images: PR Times

