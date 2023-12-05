Missed the AR attraction the first time around? Now you’ll have another chance to “Set your heart ablaze”!

The mega-popular attraction Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride ~Mugen Train Chasing Dreams~ is set to return to Universal Studios Japan from February 1 through June 9, 2024 largely due to fan demand. The original attraction, which was available at the park from September 17, 2021 through February 13, 2022, scored a 99-percent satisfaction rating on a survey for park-goers at the time. We were also blown away by the ride and shared our candid thoughts on it shortly after it opened.

The attraction consists of a VR-enhanced coaster ride with a 360-degree field of vision thanks to VR headsets. Ride-goers are immersed in a 10-minute storyline based on October 2020’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, which remains the highest-grossing film in Japanese box office history. You’ll follow protagonist Tanjiro and Flame Hashira Rengoku as they engage with the demon Akaza, while experiencing breathing techniques, blood demon arts, and sword clashes firsthand as if you were actually in the midst of the scene.

▼ Promotional image for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride ~Mugen Train Chasing Dreams~

That’s not all, because USJ’s unique “story coaster” Hollywood Dream – The Ride is also partnering back up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for two original stories. The first story will be available between February 1 and April 7 and focuses on a comical conversation between Tanjiro and Rengoku, who are also taking a ride on an “iron cart” at USJ.

The second story will be available between April 25 and June 9. In this follow-up, Tanjiro returns for another thrilling ride on the “iron cart” at USJ, this time together with Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

Finally, the returning attractions will also revive two collaboration restaurant menus at the Wisteria Dining Hall and Studio Stars Restaurant. Further details about menu items and goods will be announced in the future, but what is currently known is that the former will focus on themed dishes for eight of the Hashira, while the latter will focus on dishes for the Flame Hashira Rengoku specifically.

▼ Also making its return: the super popular previously sold-out Nezuko popcorn bucket!

Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to (re)experience the thrill of one of the hottest anime around. Once you’ve had your fill of the rides, perhaps you can also pick up some Osaka souvenirs by visiting the new and stylishly unique Uniqlo location in Osaka’s downtown Shinsaibashi area as well.

