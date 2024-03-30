Browned Fermented Butter has to be full of buttery goodness, right?!

If you’re looking for Tokyo food souvenirs to bring home to friends and family when traveling out of Japan or to another part of Japan, one great option is the Sugar Butter Sandwich Tree. With a milky sweet white chocolate filling between crispy cookies, this is a delicious treat that just about everyone loves.

Our Japanese-language reporter Yui Imai, who often works out of Taipei, is a big fan of Sugar Butter Sandwich Trees and often buys them for herself when she’s in Japan, but she recently learned some very exciting news: Haneda Airport souvenir shops sell a special, Haneda-only flavor!

They’re “Browned Fermented Butter” flavor, and they’re so popular that over 700,000 units sold in just three months. Apparently, the cookie dough is made with plentiful amounts of fermented butter from France, and the filling contains 1.3 times more chocolate than usual. Yui couldn’t help but be intrigued, so on her next pass through Haneda Airport, she decided to check the limited flavor out.

Apparently, you can find them in Tokusen Yougashikan, a souvenir shop in Terminal 1, and Tokyo Shokuhinkan in Terminal 2, which is where Yui found hers. They come in packs of four, eight, and 12, as well as in variety packs with other popular sweets. Yui bought a pack of eight for 1,296 yen (US$8.56). Apparently they stay fresh for up to three months after purchasing, so you can buy a lot and they’ll keep just fine (in case you want to stock up before your next flight).

The box is decorated with the kanji characters for Haneda Airport as well as an airplane, so there’s no mistaking that this is an airport souvenir.

Inside, eight sandwich cookies in fancy-looking golden packages were neatly lined up in the box’s bottom tray.

It looked really nice!

Yui couldn’t wait to open one up.

The cookies had a beautiful browning to them that made them look utterly delicious. The white chocolate filling inside also looked decadent.

With a snap, Yui cracked it cleanly in half. Mannn…Her mouth watered at the sight.

▼ “Itadakimasu!”

The moment it touched her tongue, a soft, buttery flavor overtook her senses. The fermented butter was so aromatic! And the milky sweetness of the chocolate only served to level it up. It was such a decadent flavor that Yui couldn’t get enough. This might be her favorite kind of Sugar Butter Sandwich Tree yet.

If someone wanted to gift these to her, she would be utterly delighted. Not only are they buttery and delicious, but they also have a sense of specialness to them, since you can only get them at Haneda Airport. If no one does buy them for her, Yui would be all too happy to buy them for herself each time she passes through Haneda Airport, and while she’s there, she’ll be sure to pick up some Sugar Butter Sandwich Tree KitKats as well!

Images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]