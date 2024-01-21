Rare souvenir might soon become your favourite go-to at the airport.

One of the great things about shopping for souvenirs at Haneda Airport is the one-stop nature of having so many products from around the country at your fingertips. However, this abundance of choice can prove to be a problem too, especially when you only have limited time to shop, so it helps to have a few recommendations in mind.

That’s why, when our reporter Mariko Ohanabatake finds herself passing through Haneda she always keeps an eye out for one go-to that never disappoints, and it’s so good she wants to recommend it to everyone.

▼ It’s called Ramu Dora.

Ramu Dora is short for “Rum Dorayaki“, with dorayaki being a Western-inspired treat similar to a pancake. However, what makes this one so special is the fact that it hails from Baigetsudo, an esteemed confectionery maker in Kagoshima, whose sweets are relatively hard to come by in Tokyo.

▼ Oh, and it contains rum and raisins, a rare confectionery combo in Japan.

These dorayaki look like pure luxury, with a purple and gold seal on the packaging, but they’re very affordable, priced at 378 yen (US$2.55) each.

▼ The rich aroma of rum wafts out as soon as you open the package.

The strong scent of rum only hints at how much is used in the dorayaki, because when you lift it out of the cup, it’s so moist with alcohol that it feels like it’s going to fall apart in your hand.

The sweet bean paste inside also contains plenty of rum-soaked raisins, but the balance is so exquisite that the alcohol doesn’t overpower the mix.

▼ The flavour of rum is pronounced, though, and you can feel the heat of it in every mouthful.

Kagoshima is known for its alcohol production, so this is a unique sweet that you won’t find anywhere else.

Those who don’t like rum or raisins can always opt for the company’s sister product, the “Nure Dorayaki” (“Wet Dorayaki“), which is equally moist.

The filling of the Nure Dorayaki changes depending on the season, and though you can sometimes find matcha and white chocolate in the mix, during winter the filling contains Japanese chestnut.

Both dorayaki have been so well received with customers at the airport that you can now find them at several souvenir shops in the complex.

Mariko rarely travels to Kagoshima, so if it weren’t for her many trips through Haneda, she may have missed out on what she now rates as one of her favourite sweets.

It’s one of many hidden gems to be found at the airport, so be sure to keep an eye out for them next time you’re travelling through Haneda. And if you have any other sweet airport recommendations, let us know in the comments section below!

Related: Baigetsudo

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]