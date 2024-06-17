Hunger games in a can.

A lot of jobs these days are sedentary which can result in the dangerous combination of excessive snacking and inadequate exercise. While it’d be nice to have the luxury to eat less and get out more, a lot of people simply can’t while chained to their workstations.

▼ Co-workers aren’t always happy when you sneak in some raw daikon and a glass of port at the desk.

But now the food wizards at Morinaga have developed what they call a “hunger management” product that might help curb the urge to splurge on snacks. It’s called In Tansan and has the unusual property of going down the hatch like a drink and then turning into jelly while inside your stomach, thus making you feel full.

“Tansan” is the Japanese word for “carbonated” because this is sold as a canned carbonated beverage, even though the “In” brand is famous for its line of fortified jelly packets. This drink is specially formulated to react with strong acid, such as that found in the stomach, to solidify into a jelly. In addition, the carbonation bubbles still in the drink get locked inside the jelly, making it that much more bulky.

▼ Promotional video for In Tansan

In Tansan comes in lemon and grapefruit flavors, with the latter having zero calories. The lemon flavor is also low in calories with the use of Palatinose as a sweetener. Both drinks are caffeine-free and contain GABA as a stress reliever to help further reduce cravings for snacks while under pressure.

Reaction from online comments has been overwhelmingly positive, with everyone looking for an easy way to stave off hunger without actually eating something.

“Huh, I think I’ll buy some.”

“Wow, I can’t believe there’s such a convenient food like that.”

“So, what would happen if I drank a whole bunch of them?”

“Can I prevent myself from getting drunk by drinking this first?”

“I’m really curious about this. It’s low in calories and fills you up?”

“Seems like it’d be a good replacement for an energy drink when you’re hungry rather than tired.”

“I’m on a diet so this would be helpful. I’m going to look for it.”

This isn’t just a lot of hot air either. I was hoping to buy some and try it out for this article but since its release on 4 June, it’s been selling out almost instantly every time it pops up on Amazon Japan, which is the only place to get it for now. People really are clamoring to get this stuff.

The only other option is to get a job at Morinaga headquarters in Tokyo where they offer In Tansan to help improve the work environment there. That might take a little longer than getting it on Amazon, though.

