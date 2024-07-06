Japanese convenience store promises piping hot pies at your door in as little as 20 minutes.

7-Eleven Japan is no slouch when it comes to tasty meal options, whether you’re craving bento boxed lunches, steamed pork buns, or just a couple onigiri rice balls, a quick run to their nearest branch will get you your fix.

Now they’re adding in-store baked pizza to their offerings, and you don’t even have to make a trip to the store, because 7-Eleven is getting into the pizza delivery business too.

7-Eleven is starting off with two pizza varieties, a traditional Margherita and a more modernly Japanese teriyaki chicken. You place your order through the 7Now online ordering app or website, which then funnels it to the closest available 7-Eleven branch. Your pizza doesn’t get popped in the oven until after you’ve placed your order, but the chain is still promising delivery in as little as 20 minutes, based on your location, undercutting the 30 minutes that’s more or less the standard for dedicated pizza restaurant chains.

7-Eleven Japan has already been delivering pizzas from 30 of its branches, located in Tokyo and other east Japan prefectures Kanagawa, Chiba, and Ibaraki, on a test basis. Now, though, they’re ready to start the service in earnest, and promising that by next month pizzas will be deliverable from 200 stores in the Kanto (east Japan), Hokkaido, and Kyushu regions, with further plans to expand pizza delivery coverage to other parts of Japan at a later date.

The pizzas won’t be made from scratch in-store, and instead are shipped to branches semi-prepared and frozen. The final cooking will be done in the individual stores’ ovens, though, to ensure fresh-baked flavor.

▼ 7-Eleven’s Margherita (left) and teriyaki chicken (right) pizzas

The Margherita is priced at 780 yen (US$4.85) and the teriyaki chicken 880 yen, with a delivery charge of an additional 110 to 550 yen depending on location. The top-end delivery fee might feel a little steep, but you can bundle your pizza delivery with delivery of other items purchased through the 7Now service, so if you’re also ordering other supplies, or maybe want some 7-Eleven dessert drinks and snacks too if you’re ordering pizza to share with friends who are coming over to your place, the delivery fee feels less like a deal-breaker…and now we can’t help wondering how 7-Eleven’s “THIS is Pork!” pre-packaged chashu would work as an additional pizza topping.

Source: FNN Prime Online, Asahi Shimbun Digital, Yahoo! Japan News/Shokuhin Shimbun via Jin

Top image ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!