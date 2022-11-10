Three new onigiri are coming out at the exact perfect time for Pokémon fans.

The thing that makes Japanese convenience stores so special is the huge variety of items they offer. Sure, you can find potato chips, cookies, cola, and beer at them, but you’ll also find all sorts of delicious bento boxed lunches, pre-made pasta dishes, and cooked in-store steamed buns.

But arguably the greatest example of how well stocked Japanese convenience stores are is coming later this month, when 7-Eleven Japan starts selling Poké Balls!

However, you’re not supposed to chuck these Poké Balls at Pokémon you want to capture. Instead, these are specially packaged onigiri rice balls that 7-Eleven is offering in celebration of the upcoming newest installment in the Pokémon video game franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Just like each type of Poké Ball has differing effectiveness parameters in the games, so too do the three Poké Ball onigiri hit your taste buds and attack your hunger in different ways. The standard Poké Ball version is surprisingly complex, with teriyaki sausage patty on pepper rice with a garlic mayonnaise sauce.

The Great Ball (or Super Ball, as it’s known to gamers in Japan) is an omurice (rice omelet) with chicken rice, demi-glace sauce, and two kinds of mushrooms.

And last, the Ultra Ball (Hyper Ball in Japan) has a hard-boiled egg steeped in tonkotsu pork stock ramen broth.

The Poké Ball onigiri is priced at 172 yen (US$1.15), the Great Ball 162 yen, and the Ultra Ball 151 yen. All three go on sale November 18, making them very handy if you need an especially quick bite to eat before getting back to playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which comes out the same day.

