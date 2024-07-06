Historic views with modern amenities…and an amazing bar and restaurant.

With so many hotels in Japan, finding a place to stay can be an overwhelming task, but if you’re looking for accommodation in Osaka, we have a recommendation that won’t disappoint:

▼ DoubleTree by Hilton Osaka Castle.

Opened on 1 May, this hotel, which has a total of 373 guest rooms, is one of the newest in the city, and it’s been built on the Osaka waterfront, an area undergoing rapid development that’s just a five-minute walk from Temmabashi Station. Located on the 6th to 20th floors of the building, it’s the first DoubleTree by Hilton hotel to open in Osaka, and the seventh of its kind to open in Japan.

Our reporter Yayoi Saginomiya was invited to spend a night at the hotel to find out what it has to offer, and the first thing she noticed when she stepped out into the sixth-floor lobby was how modern and stylish it was.

Osaka was home to a prosperous shipping industry during the Edo period (1603-1868), and a beautiful print of the city from this era is displayed on the wall behind the front desk. The interior design features wave and diamond motifs, inspired by the Higaki Kaisen, a merchant ship that once connected Osaka and Edo (modern-day Tokyo).

The design makes you feel as if you’ve arrived by ship, and the hospitality continues at check-in, when staff hand you a warm chocolate chip cookie in a paper bag as a welcome gift.

The cookie is part of DoubleTree’s “Feel Good Moments” hospitality concept, and it really does put a smile on your face once you take the elevator upstairs and get settled into your room.

▼ Yayoi stayed in the “Castle View King Executive Room“.

These rooms are located on the highest levels, from the 17th to 20th floors, and as the name suggests, you can enjoy a spectacular view of Osaka Castle from the windows.

It’s easy to get a view of Osaka Castle from ground level, but it’s incredibly rare to see it from a vantage point like this one. From here, you can see the full expanse of the castle and its grounds, including the impressive moat, and while it looks beautiful by day…

▼ …it looks absolutely magical by night.

When you’re not gazing out the window and conjuring up images of feudal warriors from the past, you’ll be able to enjoy loads of modern luxuries in the room, including a comfy bed…

▼…a set of cosy pyjamas…

▼ …a widescreen TV…

▼ …coffee-and-tea-making facilities…

▼ …and a swanky bathroom.

▼ The swanky bathroom comes with swanky amenities.

Executive room guests can make use of the Executive Lounge, which has a great view of the castle.

▼ And there’s a modern gym on the premises too.

When it comes to meals, guests can enjoy dinner at Restaurant Sen on the 6th floor of the hotel.

The large windows let in loads of natural light and offer beautiful views of the castle. Guests can enjoy buffet style or a la carte dishes while looking out at the panoramic views.

Hotel restaurant staples like roast beef can be found on the menu, but what’s especially unique is the corner they’ve set up that resembles a street food stall!

This is where you can enjoy local specialties like freshly grilled takoyaki octopus balls, kushikatsu fried skewers, and okonomiyaki.

There’s an area dedicated to udon noodles, served up fresh by a chef, with an array of toppings for guests to customise the bowls to their liking.

With a huge variety of food on offer, there’s something to please everyone, from salad lovers…

▼…right through to sweet tooths.

On the same floor as the restaurant is Lounge and Bar Sen, which serves light meals and afternoon tea during the day, and signature cocktails and craft beers in the evening.

Yayoi says she loved everything about her stay, describing it as having the perfect combination of comfort and an unpretentious, homely atmosphere. It’s a great base for sightseeing in the city, so next time you’re scrolling through all the hotel options in Osaka, perhaps while looking for a place to stay when viewing the new Gundam statue at Expo 2025, remember to park your suitcase here…then sit back and enjoy the views.

Hotel Information

DoubleTree by Hilton Osaka Castle / ダブルツリーbyヒルトン大阪城

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Chuo-ku Otemae 1-1-1

大阪府大阪市中央区大手前1丁目1番1号

Website

