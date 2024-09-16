Pizza-La is going to the dogs…the dogs’ homes, that is.

It’s hard to find a more broadly popular food than pizza. Loved by young and old, it’s transcended barriers to the extent that it’s partially in its own cultural class, and even people who aren’t otherwise into Italian food can still find joy in a slice.

So if all sorts of people love pizza, doesn’t it stand to reason that dogs might love it too? That’s the idea behind Japanese pizza chain Pizza-La’s Wanko (“Doggy”) Pizza, which is finally available for delivery nationwide.

▼ Please note that the Wanko Pizza is delivered by human Pizza-La staff, and not dogs dressed in adorable uniforms.

While Pizza-La offers a full range of topping choices for its for-human pizzas, the Wanko Pizza is currently available in only one variety. To throw actual dogs a metaphorical bone, though, the Wanko Pizza is based on Pizza-La’s teriyaki chicken pizza, the chain’s best-seller, and is topped with teriyaki chicken, corn, mushrooms, and shredded seaweed. There is one big difference, though, which is that the Wanko Pizza uses chicken instead of dough for its crust, giving it an extra-meaty quality to please canine palates. And don’t worry, the Wanko Pizza, which was developed in cooperation with Japanese pet food company Comif Deli, is made with ingredients and seasonings that are healthy for dogs to consume, so it’s not like you’re giving your pooch people food.

The Wanko Pizza first went on sale in 2021 but was available only in pet supply stores. A year later a limited number of select Pizza-La branches began offering it, and thanks to the positive reactions from pets and their owners, the for-dogs pizza is available at Pizza-La branches nationwide as of September 9. Be aware, though, that the Wanko Pizza ships frozen, and takes either six hours in the fridge or around two minutes in the microwave to dethaw (Pizza-La says to serve it at room temperature, not piping hot).

The Wanko Pizza is priced at 880 yen (US$6.10), measures 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) in diameter, and can be ordered online here. Oh, and if you’re wondering, yes, people can eat it too, and of course the SoraNews24 taste-testing team has tried it.

Source: PR Times

Top image: Pizza-La

Insert images: PR Times, Pizza-La

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!