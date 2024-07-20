New machines are proving to be popular with foreign tourists.

There are some things in Japan so captivating and unusual they become icons talked about around the world, and two of the most well known are convenience stores and “UFO Catcher” crane games.

While these two venerated aspects of Japanese culture usually live in separate worlds without much crossover, that’s all changing now, thanks to a new initiative by convenience store chain Lawson.

The chain says it aims to install crane games at 1,000 branches nationwide by the end of 2025, and machines have already been added to a number of its stores in Japan’s Kinki region, which covers Kyoto, Nara, Shiga, Wakayama, Mie, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures. In April, Lawson began installing the UFO Catchers at some stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area, where they’ve reportedly been well received by foreign tourists.

▼ The crane games, as seen at one branch of Lawson.

According to the chain, the new initiative aims to attract more customers, with character goods being the main prizes. Sales have been particularly strong at branches in tourist areas such as Kyoto and Tokyo’s Odaiba area.

What makes the games so popular is the fact that the prizes aren’t sold in stores, so there’s no other way to purchase them, and it costs next to nothing to try them, as they’re priced at 100 yen (US$0.63) per go.

▼ At that price, our game-loving reporters are tempted to spend 10,000 yen on them, like they did at this arcade below.

While the UFO Catchers are helping to attract more customers for Lawson, it’s a win-win for both parties, as the amusement facilities where the games are usually installed are in steep decline due to increased operating costs. This tie-up helps to safeguard the future of crane games while bringing an extra dash of entertainment to Lawson convenience stores, and the chain says it looks forward to expanding its services and linking them with promotional campaigns in future.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun via Jin

Images©SoraNews24

