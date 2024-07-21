A sweet convenience store tip-off from a local.

Every summer, our reporter Anji Tabata buys iced lattes at her local convenience store. However, she recently came across a new product that’s even better than a cold cup of coffee: Caffe Latte Shaved Ice.

Priced at 213 yen (US$1.35), this new frozen coffee treat was released at 7-Eleven stores on 2 July, billed as “a new type of ice cream that allows you to enjoy the taste of a cafe latte”.

It’s a type of bottled ice cream that you suck directly from the tube, and you open it by gripping the top knob firmly and pulling it up.

The new ice cream is already so popular it’s been selling out, so whenever it’s in stock Anji always buys a couple. She tells us it’s quickly becoming her favourite way to cool down in the summer heat, and she lists five reasons why it’s so amazing.

1. The refreshing aftertaste and exquisite balance between sweetness and bitterness

The sweetness is quite subtle, making it perfectly suited to adult tastes, and it allows you to experience the flavour, aroma, and slight bitterness that’s unique to coffee. Because the aftertaste is clean and refreshing, you’re less likely to become thirsty, which is what often happens to Anji after eating ice cream.

2. The unique fluffy texture is addictive

While many frozen treats are hard straight out of the freezer, this one has an unusual light and fluffy texture. As it’s classed as a shaved ice dessert, it still retains some crunchy ice pieces, which contrast beautifully with the light airiness, allowing it to melt on the tongue in an incredibly pleasing way.

3. Your hands stay clean and you can use it to cool your skin

This is perhaps the most unique advantage of eating what’s essentially a bottled ice cream. Even if the ice cream starts to melt, you don’t have to worry about any drips and your hands stay clean the whole time. You can also cool yourself by pressing the ice cream package on to hot spots on the body, helping to cool you on the outside and the inside.

4. The sense of satisfaction is amazing

Each package contains 190 millilitres (6.4 ounces) of shaved ice, which is a fairly large amount, so it works to fill you up better than a cup of coffee. Amazingly, it keeps you full while staying light on the palate and the belly, so your whole body feels satisfied.

5. It’s low in calories

Although it tastes delicious and fills you up, each serving only contains 172 kilocalories. The calorie content of ice cream usually sits at around 200 kilocalories per 100 grams, so this is low by comparison.

So there you have it — five reasons why this new 7-Eleven treat is worth trying. If you love ice cream and coffee, this creamy shaved ice dessert will tick all your boxes, especially on a stifling hot summer’s day, and if you’ve got more money to spend at the chain, feel free to try these other local recommendations!

