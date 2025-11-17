We share a few simple tips about the dress code, performance length, and dining options if you’re headed to watch the classical performing art form.

Late last month, our Japanese-language reporter Masanuki Sunakoma went to the Kabuki-za Theater in Tokyo for the first time ever. His visit was inspired after watching the 2025 film about kabuki titled Kokuho (“National Treasure”)…just kidding, it was actually because an old university friend was performing there, and he took it as the perfect opportunity to try something new.

However, precisely because this was a new experience for him, he was full of questions: How long is a typical performance? Is there a dress code? Could he get food anywhere on the premises? It made him a little anxious not knowing these things, so he hopes to share his observations with others after the fact.

▼ Stern portraits of legendary kabuki performers line the theater walls, undoubtedly judging Masanuki and his tendency to overthink.

Getting straight to the point, perhaps surprisingly there is no strict dress code for the theater. The official website states that “normal attire that you’d wear to go shopping should be OK” and “Guests are welcome to dress up if they feel inclined.” Of course, Masanuki recommends using common sense and not dressing like him during his midnight Don Quijote runs in sweats or anything that reveals too much skin.

▼ What NOT to dress in: Masanuki’s “typical” shopping attire

He also had plans to visit his friend in his dressing room on this particular day, so he decided to wear a basic sweater and slacks combination–altogether a step up from his typical work attire at the SoraNews24 editorial office (which tends to err on the side of extreme casualness).

Now that he was dressed, he took the train over to the Kabuki-za theater in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district. He could feel the history and tradition of the traditional performing art form simply by gazing up at the elegant facade.

He found his seat on the third floor, which he recommends as the best vantage point in order to overlook the entire stage. Things were starting to feel exciting!

The performance began at 10 a.m. on this particular day. He enjoyed the different acts while reading the history-filled explanations in the pamphlet. After two hours, however, there was still no sign of his friend coming out. He started to realize that this experience wouldn’t be like a long movie…it was going to be even longer, running up until about 4:30 p.m.! Thankfully, the pamphlet clearly listed the length of intermissions between acts so he knew what to expect. In other words, he still wasn’t even halfway done at this point, so his friend had plenty of time to make an appearance.

During one of Masanuki’s breaks, he explored the building a bit and found himself at the Hanakago dining area. It was still a bit early, but he decided to buy a bento.

The ajishigure bento cost 1,600 yen (US$10.39). Besides this one, there were other choices, including some particularly luxurious ones that needed to be reserved in advance. It all felt very appropriate for a day of traditional theater-going.

He sat down in the fancy dining area to enjoy the food.

Taking the lid off the bento, he was pleased to see the colorful and varied contents. There was salmon grilled with salt, dried daikon strips, rolled omelet, flower-shaped lotus root, kombu rolls, simmered shrimp, chicken and kabocha skewers, beef simmered with ginger, other stewed bites, and rice served with five-grain and ume furikake. Its visuals were extremely sophisticated.

Thankfully, its taste was equally as sophisticated. The salmon was exquisite, the simmered beef incredibly rich together with rice, the rolled omelet as fluffy as a cloud, and the other simmered bites were bursting with dashi flavor. It was an incredibly satisfying lunch on his classy day out.

▼ Drool-worthy food shots coming up

The only drawback was that he could have eaten just a little bit more. Therefore, he popped over to the restaurant on the first floor to order this reproduction of “original Oriental curry” during another one of the breaks. That did the trick, ensuring that he had a full stomach to enjoy the individual acts right up until the very end.

He eventually did witness his friend’s performance and was filled with a sense of pride to see him on this world-class stage. Visiting him in his dressing room afterwards was the icing on top of a wonderfully fulfilling day.

All in all, while Masanuki had initially been a bit nervous before his visit that he would have to be in extreme “formal mode” for the duration of his visit, the atmosphere at Kabuki-za turned out to be more relaxed than he expected. He especially appreciated that he could wear everyday attire.

More than anything, this visit has now made him excited to see kabuki performances at other theaters as well. Perhaps it’s time for him to seek out a more modern take on the traditional theater as well!

All images © SoraNews24

