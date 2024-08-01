Weird and wonderful treasures you won’t find anywhere else, and at shockingly low prices.

If you’re in the market for an unusual memento from Japan, you might want to skip the flea markets and sign up for a government auction. Not a lot of people know about it, but KSI Kankouchou Auction (KSI Government Auction) is a website where you can bid on a wide variety of surprising goods, put up for sale by government and municipal offices around the country.

Once you see what’s on offer, you’ll be amazed at what you can pick up, and all at amazingly low prices.

▼ Take this auction from Hachioji City, for example.

Yes, that is, in fact, a Fist of the North Star pachinko machine, and with one day left on the auction, which started at 1,000 yen (US$6.64), the highest bid is currently 1,600 yen.

▼ It’s in great condition too.

Not into Fist of the North Star? No worries, there are plenty of other pachinko machines being auctioned. But if pachinko isn’t for you, how about a manhole cover from Fukaya City in Saitama Prefecture?

▼ The manhole cover features an image of Fukka-chan, the city’s mascot, and bidding starts at 10,000 yen.

Looking for something small and cuddly? Then this special X Japan Hello Kitty from Nagano City might tickle your fancy.

▼ The Yoshikitty has one day left on the auction and is currently going for 1,100 yen.

Some of the most surprising auctions involve vehicles, and not the kind that regular citizens are usually able to purchase.

▼ This ambulance from Ageo City, Saitama Prefecture, has a starting bid of 618,900 yen.

Used by the city until 2020, this ambulance doesn’t come with the red light or siren, and all the writing on the outside was removed after the photos were taken, but it does come with all the equipment inside.

▼ Bidding on this fire engine from Zentsuji City, Kagawa Prefecture, starts at 200,000 yen.

▼ Pump included.

▼ This two-tonne garbage truck hails from Sennan City, Osaka Prefecture.

▼ Bidding starts at 500,000 yen, and the winner is required to remove the words and art on the outside of the truck after purchase.

The auctions also cover land and property, with one standout being a massive golf course in Mie Prefecture with a starting bid of 140,910,000 yen ($938,883).

Finally, we have an unusual item from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government — a wakizashi, which, despite having a starting bid of 27,000 yen, has currently reached 89,000 yen, with 29 bids and one day left in the auction.

Wakizashi are short swords that were worn by samurai, and this one has the kanji “備前国則光” (“Bizen no kuni Norimitsu”) inscribed on the nakago, with “Bizen no kuni” referring to Bizen Province, located in present-day Okayama Prefecture).

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is also auctioning off another wakizashi, which is proving to be slightly more popular, having attracted 54 bids and reaching a price of 116,500 yen with one day left in the auction.

This sword is attributed to “肥前出羽守行廣” (“Hizen Dewanokami Yukihiro”), with Hizen being an old province in modern-day Saga and Nagasaki prefectures, and the “一” (“ichi” or “one”) above the peg hole indicating “first generation”.

Like all the government auctions on the KSI Government Auction website — there are currently 1,497 auctions in progress — information on the history of the items is limited and formal appraisals and inspections haven’t been conducted, so bidders should proceed with caution and always read the fine print.

However, with prices being so low, sometimes the reward is worth the risk, so if you’re interested in trying your luck, you’ll need to register on the site and fill out an application form for your desired auction before bidding takes place, and be in Japan to either pick the item up or have it sent to you in Japan at your own cost, depending on the auction. It’s a fun way to pick up an unusual treasure, as long as you’re careful not to pick up a cursed katana.

Source: KSI Government Auction via Net Lab

Featured image: Pakutaso

Insert images: KSI Government Auction (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

Photos ©SoraNews24

