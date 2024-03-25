With “Enjoy Good Happy” as the tagline, this new dessert is destined for great things.

Japan is renowned for its local specialties, where pretty much every city in the country has a special treat or delicacy that tastes better than it does anywhere else. Up in the city of Fukaya in Tokyo’s neighbouring Saitama Prefecture, for example, you’ll find negi, or leeks, that are renowned for their excellent quality and taste, due to the local climate being perfect for growing them.

▼ Fukaya is so famous for negi that its mascot character, Fukka-chan, has two of them sprouting from its head.

With leek season limited to the winter months, sales usually wind down in early March. However, when leek-loving customers expressed their desire to enjoy the vegetable at other times of the year, one store vendor came up with a unique solution.

▼ The Fukaya Negi Soft Serve.

By freezing the leeks and adding negi powder to the mix, this new ice cream allows customers to enjoy the renowned local vegetable when it isn’t in season. The frozen dessert is said to stimulate all the senses, with the strong flavour and aroma of leeks awakening your sense of smell and taste and the crunch providing a satisfying experience for your ears and mouth.

▼ An ice cream that’ll awaken all your senses.

As for the look of it, the treat is a sight to behold, with gentle green-and-white hues representing the star ingredient, and a couple of cute negi-shaped chocolate pieces recalling the ones on the head of the city’s mascot character.

The ice cream represents a tasty wish for visitors to “Have a good Fukaya”, and it can be purchased exclusively at Michi no Eki Okabe, a roadside station along the Fukaya bypass.

Priced at 480 yen (US$3.17), the Negi Soft Serve will be available from 16 March until early November, when the real vegetable takes over store shelves again. With unique ice creams and hilarious sandwiches to be found in the prefecture, Saitama is definitely a place worth visiting!

Store information

Michi no Eki Okabe / 道の駅おかべ

Address: Saitama-ken, Fukaya-shi, Oka 688-1

埼玉県深谷市岡688-1

Hours: 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

