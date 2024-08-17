Over 10,000 fans cosplayed at this year’s summer Comiket, and here are our favorites.

We recently took a look at the best booths and official company-sponsored cosplayers from this year’s summer Comiket manga/anime art convention. But in addition to those who were there in a professional capacity, this year’s event attracted more than 10,000 cosplaying independent fan attendees, 6,200 women and 3,947 men, according to Comiket’s cosplayer registrations for the two-day gathering that took place on August 11 and 12.

The fan cosplay area was spread over three parts of Tokyo’s Big Sight convention center: the South 1 Hall, East 8 Hall exterior, and the Big Sight rooftop. Though not necessarily sorted by location, you can also broadly group the fan cosplayers into three categories: those cosplaying as characters from series at the zenith of their buzz and popularity (like Oshi no Ko and Zenless Zone Zero), diehard devotees of enduring niche franchises (like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Armored Core), and those drawing inspiration from current events and images that have lodged themselves in the popular imagination these days.

In total, we spent around four hours taking in the sights of the fan cosplay zones, and her are our favorites from this year’s show.

▼ Fate/Grand Order’s Melusine (swimsuit version) (cosplayer: Suya)

▼ Zenless Zone Zero’s Ellen Joe (Tsukune Gekkai)

▼ Detective Conan’s Shuichi Akai (Daiteikoku Kotei Yamashita) and Rei Furuya (Kujimen)

▼ Genshin Impact’s Skirk (Sui Kujiku)

▼ Oshi no Ko’s Kana Arima (Uka Izumi)

▼ Symphogear’s Hibiki Tachibana (Nochi Kaon)

▼ Cosplayer Nakano came dressed not as an anime or video game character, but as the statue of 10th century wandering Buddhist monk Kuya, or, more specifically, the statue of Kuya at Rokuharamitsuji Temple in Kyoto.

▼ Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Muzan Kibutsuji (Forin), showing off some very impressive prop work.

▼ Armored Core 6’s Steelhaze Ortus (Sega Shinja), Chatty Stick (Genkaku), Snail/Open Face (Masaru Urushigawatai No. 5910), Rocksmith (Shimin A), Ice Worm (Yosei no Sugatani), 621 (Denchu), and Sea Spider (Takayuki).

▼ Neoshige, dressed as understated Olympic sensation Yusuf Dikec, winner of the silver medal in mixed 10-meter air pistol team target shooting at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

▼ Shocker, dressed as the Mt. Fuji view-blocking black screen put up across the street from the Kawaguchiko branch of convenience store Lawson to prevent tourists from crowding the street and sidewalks as they take pictures.

▼ Kuso Miso Technique’s Takakazu Abe (Kongozan), committed to the bit by hanging out near the bathroom

▼ Gundam Seed Freedom’s Athrun Zala (Yuki)

▼ Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kenjaku (Hakuto)

▼ Jujutsu Kaisen’s Fumihiko Takaba (Kenji and Giru)

▼ Haru Kushizaki, dressed as a Fist of the North Star pachinko machine

Next, we’ve got multiple JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure cosplayers.

▼ Kosaku Kawajiri (Dora-chan)

▼ Jotaro Kujo (Babao)

▼ Will A. Zeppeli (Tsunehisa)

▼ Two Joseph Joestars (Ayumu and Masa)

▼ Hol Horse (Ebi Fry On and Ebi Fry Darman)

▼ Jean Pierre Polnareff (Coskaku no Pi-chan)

▼ Yukako Yamagishi (Amazoness Kyonko) on the right, others anonymous

▼ Guido Mista (Kaito) and Haruno Shiobana (Ofmi)

▼ Jolyne Cujoh (Rei Umiya)

And finally, Chiitan. Actually, we’re not entirely sure if this counts as cosplay or not, because this wasn’t some random fan dressed up as Chiitan, but the actual, official costume of the quasi-mascot character and pop culture icon.

A big thank you to everyone who posed for our camera, and we can’t wait to see what sort of creativity will be on display at the next Comiket!

