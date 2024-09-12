Hanayoi hitting stores as Kirin’s rivals say they’re moving away from high-alcohol drinks too.

You can’t get drunk without alcohol, but that doesn’t mean that everyone who drinks alcohol is looking to get drunk. That’s the underlying logic behind the newest line of beverages from Kirin Beer, which is bringing out a new line of low-alcohol canned cocktails.

For the past decade, the major trend in canned sours or chu-his, as Japan’s fizzy, usually-fruit flavored shochu cocktails are called, has been “strong” chu-his. Popularized by Suntory’s Strong Zero chu-hi brand, strong chu-his are typically around 8 or 9 percent alcohol, effectively delivering twice the amount of booze as a regular chi-hi in the same amount of liquid. With demand for strong sours starting to slump, though, Kirin thinks the pendulum is going to swing back the other way, and so this month it’s launching its first low-alcohol chu-hi brand since nine years ago, which it’s calling Hanayoi.

The “hana” (華) part of the name means “flower,” while “yoi” is written phonetically, but brings to mind the Japanese word yoi, meaning “intoxicated.” However, at just 3 percent alcohol, Hanayoi isn’t aimed at people looking to get hammered as quickly as possible, or even people who want to get hammered slowly. According to Kirin, Hanayoi is for those looking for something that has “an enjoyably moderate alcohol kick and refreshing flavor.”

In addition to lemon, the most widely popular chu-hi flavor, Hanayoi will also have white peach and grape in its initial lineup.

But what’s behind the falling demand for strong chu-his? Kirin Beer mentions increased consumer focus on health, spurred in part by a highly publicized recommendation from the Japanese government’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare back in February that people pay more attention to their alcohol intakes. Kirin’s rivals Asahi and Suntory have since said they’re not planning on releasing any more new products with alcohol contents above 8 percent, though Kirin itself hasn’t made any explicit pledge to that effect at this time.

Though not cited by Kirin, it’s also possible that drinking patterns in general have shifted since the pre-pandemic beginning of the strong chu-hi craze. With canned chu-his being cheaper and less filling than beer, they’ve long been a popular choice for people looking to get liquored up in a time-efficient manner at barbecues, cherry blossom-viewing excursions, and home parties. They’ve also been a go-to choice for working adults who arrive home after a long, stressful day at work and feel the need to get buzzed quickly in time to get to bed early enough to be up in the morning and back at the office. But after years of telecommuting and forgoing social gatherings, it wouldn’t be a shock if a lot of people have shifted to a more relaxed, low-key style of drinking when they’re drinking by themselves at home.

All three Hanayoi flavors go on sale September 24, and if you want something with just a bit more alcohol in it, but still not enough to get you smashed, there’s also the 3.5-percent Iyoshi Cola Sour.

