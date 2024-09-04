Netflix and drink.

As we transition from summer to autumn, the days are going to start getting shorter and the temperatures cooler. With that comes a need to transition from outdoor fun in the sun to more indoor activities, such as checking out what’s new in the online streaming sphere.

Netflix Japan, for example is getting set to launch a slew of content in the coming weeks. In addition to new and returning streaming series, though, it’s also launching a Netflix canned cocktail.

The beverage is a collaboration between Netflix Japan and Suntory’s Horoyoi brand of “sours,” fizzy shochu cocktails with fruity or sweet flavors that are popular in Japan and a mainstay of convenience store alcohol sections. Horoyoi is also a Japanese word meaning “buzzed” or “slightly drunk,” referencing Horoyoi sours’ light 3-percent alcoholic content, a percent or two lower than standard sours.

This doesn’t appear to be just a case of slapping Netflix artwork on preexisting Horoyoi cocktails, though, but a new drink called the Horoyoi Netflix Cola Sour, with a cola base.

There are two different can designs, both highlighting big-name upcoming streaming series on Netflix Japan. One can features Squid Game and Ai No Sato/Love Village, both starting their second seasons this fall, while the other is decorated with illustrations for The Queen of Villains and Talk Survivor.

▼ The Queen of Villains takes place in the world of 1980s Japanese women’s pro wrestling.

Netflix and Suntory say the idea for the Netflix cocktail came about as a result of their shared desire to make customers’ free time more fulfilling, with the mild amount of alcohol enough to relax you without making you so sleepy that you doze off before getting to the end of the episode you’re watching.

The Horoyoi Netflix Cola Sour is priced at 148 yen (US$1) and is scheduled to go on sale November 5.

Source, images: PR Times

