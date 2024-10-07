Our two most eligible bachelors, one a dog-loving trained actor and the other a former pharmaceutical researcher turned rapper, are looking for that special someone. Could it be you?

Today, we’d like to introduce you to Takamichi Furusawa and Takuya Inaba. They’re both writers for SoraNews24’s Japanese-language sister site and in their 30s, having left behind the shenanigans of their 20s but still filled with vitality and vigor.

Oh, and something else they’ve got in common? Neither of them has a girlfriend.

It’s not that either of them is averse to romantic companionship or committed to noncommittedly playing the field. On the contrary, they’d love to find that special someone for a serious relationship. So to help with their search, we’re launching the Find Girlfriends for Takamichi and Takuya Project!

Let’s start with a closer look at our first eligible bachelor, Takamichi.

Takamichi Furusawa

Profile

● Age: 39

● Blood type: A

● Height: 168 centimeters (66.1 inches)

● Born and currently living in Gunma Prefecture

● Hobbies: Fashion, reading, and watching movies, TV dramas, and anime,

Personal history

● 2011: Graduated from Rissho University in Tokyo with a degree in psychology

● 2011-2012: Returned to Gunma to work and save money to study abroad

● 2013-2014: Lived in Canada for six months, then worked part-time jobs and enrolled in acting school after returning to Japan

● 2015-2021: Continued working part-time jobs while auditioning for acting roles

● 2022: Became interested in professional writing as a way to express himself and started writing for SoraNews24’s Japanese-language sister site

And for some deeper insight, let’s check in with senior writer Mr. Sato for his scouting report on Takamichi.

“Before he started writing for us, Takamichi was an avid reader of our site. He might look quiet and reserved at first glance, but his deep-down passions are what really make him who he is. He can sometimes have a little trouble expressing himself, but at his core he’s an earnest, kind-hearted guy.”

Next, let’s check out our second bachelor, Takuya.

Takuya Inaba

Profile

● Age: 32

● Blood type: A

● Born in Shizuoka Prefecture

● Height: 170 centimeters

● Weight: 68 kilograms (149.9 pounds)

● Favorite music genre: Hip-hop

● Favorite fictional work: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

● Person he admires: Hirohiko Araki (creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Personal history

● 2011: Graduated high school, enrolled in specialized biology school

● 2014: Began working at research laboratory in Kanto (east Japan). Also became active as a rapper.

● 2019: Changed jobs and began working in a pharmaceutical company

● 2023: Was suddenly told the company was relocating and he would have to move to Kyushu (west Japan) if he wanted to keep his job, instead decided to start writing for SoraNews24’s Japanese-language sister site

Anything to add, Mr. Sato?

“Takuya is one of the most talented guys in the office. He hasn’t been with us all that long so there are still some things he’s getting used to, but every day I’m more and more impressed by his skills and the quality of his character.”

Of course, love is a two-way street, so what kind of woman are Takamichi and Takuya hoping to meet?

Takamichi’s ideal romantic partner

● Between 25 to around 40 years old or so (I’m actually not that concerned about age)

● Someone who likes movies

● Someone who likes dogs (i.e. someone who, if we eventually end up living together, would be happy with us having a dog)

Takuya’s ideal romantic partner

● Between 25 to around 36 years old or so (but I don’t think age is all that important )

● Someone who loves to laugh

● Someone who likes getting out of the house

● Someone with whom we can be understanding of each other’s interests and hobbies

● Someone who’s easygoing

● Someone who doesn’t have a controlling personality

So now that you’ve heard a little about this pair, what do you think, ladies? If you’re interested in meeting them and located in Japan, send us an email at info@rocketnews24.com, with the subject line as either 「古沢記者の彼女になりたい」 for those interested in going on a date with Takamichi, or 「イナバ記者の彼女になりたい」 for Takuya. Within the email, we’ll also need:

● Your name (nickname/pen name also acceptable)

● A self-introduction, including why you’d like to date one of our bachelors

● A photo

● The name of the city in Japan where you live

● A contact email address

● A contact social media account (if available)

We, and especially Takamichi and Takuya, and looking forward to hearing from you!

Photos ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]