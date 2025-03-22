But will marriage change his eating habits?

A few months ago we took a look at the story of Manarisu, a Japanese man who, at that time, had eaten at the same Japanese fast food chain for more than 1,800 days in a row. That might sound like the sort of thing that would ruin your health, but the chain in question was Sukiya, one of Japan’s most popular chains for gyudon/beef bowls, which medical research has shown aren’t particularly bad for you. And while Sukiya’s primary specialty is beef bowls, they offer other items too, like hot pot and tuna bowls, so it wasn’t like Manarisu’s taste buds were crying from monotony either.

And so it was that on March 20 Manarisu marked his 2,000th consecutive day of eating at Sukiya, As a matter of fact, he ate at Sukiya twice on day 2,000, stopping by for a meal with anime voice actor Minoru Shiraishi at 5 in the evening…

…followed by a second Sukiya helping with a mini gyudon at 7 o’clock.

But while this consistency in his eating habits doesn’t seem to have had an adverse effect on Manarisu’s health or enjoyment of beef bowls, eating at the same fast food chain each and every day is probably negatively impacting his love life, right? Apparently that’s not the case either, though, because on March 20 Manarisu also announced that he’s gotten married, posting a partial photo of his marriage registration paperwork, which he filed last month.

There is a surprising wrinkle to the relationship, though, in that Manarisu says that he and his wife were never an official couple before tying the knot, a phenomenon colloquially called “zeronichikon,” literally “zero-days marriage” in Japanese. Manarisu describes his wife as “an ordinary woman,” which in the context of marriage in Japan is used to indicate that the person is not part of the show business, sports, or otherwise celebrity spheres, though in this case “ordinary” could also apply to the fact that she’s gone on record as saying that she does not herself intend to eat Sukiya with her husband every day. Manarisu, meanwhile, has pledged to continue his daily trips to the beef bowl chain.

Source: Hachima Kiko, Twitter/@manarisu9475

Top image ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!