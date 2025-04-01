Yakul was always a good friend to Ashitaka, and now he can be your pal too.

Princess Mononoke is one of Studio Ghibli’s darkest anime films, with a somber understanding that conflict between the sanctity of nature and the march of societal development is inevitable. The visuals play to that theme, with the animals in the movie depicted with either a latent capacity for deadly force if their territory is encroached upon or a mysteriously detached attitude regarding those base creatures known an humans.

Except for Yakul.

In a story that’s otherwise all about how hard it is for people and animals to get along, Ashitaka’s red elk steed is an exception. Even when Ashitaka and San come to the conclusion that they need to live in separate worlds for the time being, Yakul is still Ashitaka’s faithful companion, from the anime’s opening scene until its very last.

If you’d like a dedicated Yakul of your very own, Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku is now offering Yakul bean bag plushies. Measuring 19 centimeters (7.5 inches) in length, the adorable little guy is to small to ride on, but is big enough to perch on your shoulder if you want to let him take a ride there instead of carrying other people around for a change.

Available alongside Yakul is a fox squirrel bean bag plushie.

These creatures have actually appeared in two different anime, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind and Castle in the Sky. However, Donguri Kyowakoku specifies that this is a Castle in the Sky fox squirrel, so it’s not Teto, the fox squirrel who’s along for the ride with Nausicaa on her adventures.

At 22 centimeters long, the fox squirrel plushie is just a little bigger than Yakul, but they’re identically priced at 3,080 yen (US$20.51), and both can be ordered through the Doguri Kyowakoku online store (Yakul here, fox squirrel here) thanks to a recent restock.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Studio Ghibli, Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!