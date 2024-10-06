Characters from My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Howl’s Moving Castle will keep you warm and cosy in the cold.

With the weather finally becoming cool in Japan, it’s time to pull out all our cosy clothes, and if you find they need a bit of a spruce up with something new, Studio Ghibli has a range of socks that’ll fit the bill.

There are four new items in the collection, starting with the “Warm Room Socks“, which come in two designs, priced at 880 yen (US$6) each.

The “Fireplace” design will warm you up just by looking at it, thanks to the bright orange wraparound stripe, which captures the heat coming off the blazing fire of Calcifer, the fire spirit from Howl’s Moving Castle.

Fans of My Neighbour Totoro will be pleased to know the sock is also available in a “Tree Leaves” design, featuring star character Totoro surrounded by falling leaves.

Both socks are made with a soft pile fabric that offers excellent insulation and water absorption properties.

▼ They also have a non-slip sole to keep you safe while walking around indoors.

Those wanting an extra level of warmth for their feet can opt for one of the “Blanket Socks” (1,650 yen), which also come in two designs.

▼ These socks are long and stretchy, acting like a snug blanket for your feet.

The “Cream” socks feature black cat Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service, with a tulip pattern on a cream-coloured background.

The “Navy” socks show Totoro surrounded by acorns and leaves in a forest setting designed to give you a sense of calmness.

All the socks come in 23-25 centimetre (9-11 inch) sizes, with the The Blanket Socks made from a poly-cotton blend and the Warm Room socks made from a poly-acrylic material. On sale at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below), the soft and cosy socks will keep you warm and put a smile on your face during the colder months, as will this huge new range of Ghibli blankets, which is also available at the chain while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

