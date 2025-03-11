McDonald’s Japan puts a crunchy spin on ichigo daifuku.

The key to McDonald’s Japan’s success has been the skillful way its menu both stays true to the chain’s American roots but also takes into considerations local tastes. For example, should you walk into a McDonald’s in Japan this month craving something sweet, the staff will be happy to serve you up an apple pie…but you can also get an ichigo daifuku pie.

Ichigo daifuku is one of Japan’s most beloved Japanese-style sweets. In its orthodox form it consists of a mochi dumpling with anko (sweet red bean paste) inside and a strawberry (ichigo in Japanese) at its core. For the Ichigo Daifuku Pie, McDonald’s Japan instead takes the three ingredients of an ichigo daifuku and uses them to fill one of its pie crusts.

The result is a mix of tart and sweet flavors, but what’s going to be especially intriguing for Japanese sweets fans is the texture. With regular ichigo daifuku being covered in mochi they’re very stretchy treats, but since McDonald’s Japan cooks their pie crusts to a crispy consistency, the Ichigo Daifuku Pie promises to have a crunchy outer layer with an inner chewiness.

With the 200-yen (US$1.35) Ichigo Daifuku Pie arriving just a little before the cherry blossoms are supposed to start blooming, McDonald’s chefs have added some extra spring appeal to the dessert by giving it a pink crust evocative of sakura petals. That color connection is also a factor in the chain’s newest drinks, the McFizz Peach Lemonade (300 yen) and its soft serve ice cream-topped sibling, the McFloat Peach Lemonade (380 yen).

▼ Actress Aoi Miyazaki gets an early start to cherry blossom season in the Ichigo Daifuku Pie commercial.

The McFizz and McFloat Peach Lemonade are available now. The Ichigo Daifuku Pie will be joining them on the menu as of March 12 and is expected to be sticking around until early April.

Source: McDonald’s Japan (1, 2) via Entabe

Top image: McDonald’s Japan

Insert images: McDonald’s Japan, YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s）

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!