On 27 March, Wendy’s First Kitchen began selling a new burger in Japan that set tongues wagging. Released to celebrate the 13 April opening of Osaka Expo, the star ingredient in this limited-edition burger is a surprising one, as it’s none other than takoyaki, or fried octopus balls, which are a famous specialty of Osaka.

▼ This was a weird food offering that we couldn’t pass by, so our reporter Mr Sato stopped by his nearest Wendy’s to check it out for us.

Looking at the menu, he was surprised to find the burger wasn’t given a lot of advertising space, appearing under the moniker, “Osaka Tasty Food“.

▼ At 780 yen (US$5.17), it was slightly more expensive than other items on the menu, but not a big price to pay for such a unique offering.

Mr Sato was especially hungry so he ordered the burger as part of a set with medium fries and a drink for 1,250 yen. This was no ordinary set, though, as it continued the Osaka-specialty theme with takoyaki-flavoured seasoning sprinkled on the fries, and the drink, which cost an additional 330 yen, was a Tapioca Mix Juice.

▼ Mix Juice, which blends mixed fruit with milk, is another specialty of Osaka.

It was hot when Mr Sato visited, so the first thing he reached for was a sip of the drink. Having tasted Mix Juice in Osaka before, Mr Sato was pleased to find it tasted like the real thing — deliciously milky, with hints of banana, apple, peach, and orange throughout.

▼ The tapioca-style balls added a fun new twist to the usually silky smooth beverage.

As for the fries, they were another exciting adventure in flavour, with the seasoning replicating the taste of takoyaki to a T. The mayonnaise that regularly tops takoyaki was also clear on the palate, adding to the realism of it all, with the potatoes creating an element of surprise that paired well with the flavour.

With the drink and fries tasting so good, Mr Sato’s expectations rose in anticipation for the burger.

▼ Would it meet his expectations?

Opening it up for a brief inspection, Mr Sato found there were actually three takoyaki on the patty, casually sitting there like a trio of cheeky children playing hide-and-seek in a place they weren’t meant to be.

It was an odd sight to see these octopus balls tucked away inside a burger, and though it would be enough to make a purist run for the hills, Mr Sato kept an open mind as he opened his jaw for a bite.

After his first mouthful, Mr Sato was sold on the flavour. The trio of takoyaki was in perfect balance to the rest of the burger, standing up well against the beef patty and allowing the taste of fried octopus to hold centre stage. In addition to being delicious, the octopus balls filled the mouth and the belly in a very satisfying way, and the weirdness of being able to take bites out of them from a handheld burger never lost its novelty.

▼ Mr Sato says it was even better than the Dom Dom Takoyaki Burger he tried in 2022, which didn’t contain any conventional balls.

After trying the Takoyaki Burger from Wendy’s, Mr Sato was so impressed with it he swore to return for another taste of it while it’s still available. It’s only on the menu at select stores* and for a limited time until mid-May, though, so you’ll have to get in quick to try it before it disappears forever and becomes a distant memory…like this convenience store takoyaki ice cream.

Store information

Wendy’s First Kitchen Keio Frente Shinjuku 3-chome store / ウェンディーズ・ファーストキッチン 京王フレンテ新宿3丁目店

Address: 3-4-8 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Keio Frente Shinjuku 3-chome B1

東京都新宿区新宿3-4-8京王フレンテ新宿3丁目B1

Open: 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. (weekdays) 7:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.(weekends and public holidays)

*All products available at Wendy’s First Kitchen branches around Japan, except for the Takoyaki Burger, which won’t be sold at the WFK Namba Ebisubashi, WFK Kyoto Shinkyogoku, WFK Tempozan Marketplace, Aqua City Odaiba, and Racetrack branches.



Images © SoraNews24

