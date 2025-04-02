Jiji spills the tea in this sweet anime collection.

Kiki’s Delivery Service remains one of Studio Ghibli’s most famous and beloved movies, with viewers around the world totally enamoured by the magical storyline and its bewitching characters. One of the most popular characters is Jiji, a cat so cheeky and charismatic that he steals the spotlight in pretty much every scene he appears in, and now he’s stepping out as the star of a range of teatime goods from Donguri Kyowakoku, Ghibli’s affiliated retail chain.

Called the “Bouquet Series“, in honour of Kiki’s mother’s greenhouse that appears in the film, this collection contains five beautiful items, all featuring gorgeous purple-and-yellow hues.

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service Bouquet Series Glass Pot (5,940 yen [US$39.58])

The teapot features Jiji on the lid and the side, surrounded by sprigs of wattle and lavender to match the colour of the feline’s ears and bow.

Beautiful details include a “Miss Witch” motif on the other side of the pot, as a nod to the moniker that Kiki’s friend Tombo uses when addressing the titular character in the film.

The “Miss Witch” detail makes Kiki’s presence felt for this teatime affair, while Jiji’s gaze is perfectly matched so it looks as if he’s watching the tea and joining in with the enjoyment while you drink.

▼ You can’t have a pot of tea without a teacup, and the matching one in the set is just as adorable.

▼ This cup-and-saucer set gives you not one, not two, but three Jiji’s, all for 4,290 yen.

Every time you lift the cup to your lips, you’ll be thinking of Kiki with the “Miss Witch” motif in the centre of the saucer.

▼ The saucer is multi-functional, as it can be used with the teacup or on its own as a small plate.

▼ Speaking of tableware that you can eat off, Jiji is here to serve too, with the Glass Plate (2,420 yen)…

▼ …and the Square Bowl (1.870 yen).

And if you’d like to sip on something other than hot tea, Jiji has you covered with the Flower Bouquet Series Glass (1,760 yen).

No matter which item you choose, or how you choose to arrange them, Jiji’s cute and curious appearance will bring a smile to your face every time.

If you’d like to spend even more time with the magical feline, then you’ll be happy to know Donguri Kyowakoku has restocked a range of Jiji figurines that previously sold out due to popular demand.

▼ There are six to collect, with one being a secret mystery item.

The figurines can be purchased blind-box style, priced at 1,100 yen each, or as a full set of six, which ensures you get the secret Jiji, for 6,600 yen.

▼ There’s even one that matches the Jiji on the glassware series, which will be a treat for teatime.

The figurines and the Flower Bouquet Series have been restocked at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below), but as always, they’re only being made in limited numbers. So you’ll want to move fast if you’d like to grab a hold of Jiji, before he disappears like this other tableware collection.

