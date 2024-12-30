Takamichi and Takuya clean up nice, it turns out.

As you might recall, a while back we launched the Find Girlfriends for Takamichi and Takuya Project, with the goal of finding dates for two of the SoraNews24 team’s eligible bachelors, Takamichi Furusawa and Takuya Inaba. In our initial article we introduced the two gentleman and shared a few photos of them.

However, the photos we showed you at that time were simply ones picked from Takamichi and Takuya’s personal photo rolls. After giving it some more thought, we decided that we should also show you just how nicely these guys can clean up. To that end, we called on the services of our ace reporter Mr. Sato…

…and he in turn called on the services of photo studio Opalus, located about 10 minutes on foot from SoraNews24 HQ in downtown Tokyo’s Shinjuku district.

Opalus previously helped Mr. Sato when he wanted to do a rooftop pole dancing photo shoot, so he figured “Please show everybody just how handsome my two coworkers are” should be a feasible request for their team of professional photographers.

▼ Takamichi and Takuya arrive at Opalus

After a quick consultation, the Opalus hair and makeup team got to work getting our guys styled.

Then it was time to put them in the hands of photographer Naoko Tachibana.

So when the posing and shooting was all done, how did the pictures turn out? Let’s start with Takamichi’s.

Dapperly dressed, Takamichi radiates an aura of calm confidence, unflappable as he takes off a pair of shades to show you the sincerity in his eyes.

Slipping off the jacket for a more casual look, we see more of his boyish innocence…

…but also a hint at his mature sophistication.

We should note that casual dress is the norm in the SoraNews24 office, so even some of us on staff hadn’t seen either of these guys in a suit and tie, but it’s a look they both can pull off, as you can in these photos of Takuya.

In our previous article, we went into details about both of their backgrounds and the kind of romantic partner they’re looking for, but since we’re updating their profile pics, we figured we’d ask for a refresher on their preferences too. Takamichi is a serious cinephile who loves watching movies either at the theater or at home, and he’d like to find someone who shares that passion. Personality-wise, he’s hoping to meet someone who’s cheerful, friendly, and health-conscious, and also someone who’s responsible with their spending habits, as he’s the kind of guy who’ll walk an extra block or two to buy a drink from a store with lower prices.

As for Takuya, he’s looking for someone who can appreciate, or at least tolerate, his laid-back, don’t sweat the little things outlook on life, and also someone who won’t get weirded out by his love of collecting retro toys and American cartoon merch. He also loves going to concerts and music festivals, so someone who enjoys those activities too would be ideal.

Applications for both of our bachelors will be open until January 31, and can be made by sending an email to us at info@rocketnews24.com with either the subject line 「古沢記者の彼女になりたい」 for those interested in going on a date with Takamichi, or 「イナバ記者の彼女になりたい」 for Takuya.

Photos ©SoraNews24

