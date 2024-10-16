Nitori wants to keep us scrolling in bed all winter.

In Japan, Nitori is a household name, with the home furnishings chain having hundreds of stores across the country and a reputation for selling jaw-droppingly good products that are perfect for local lifestyles.

▼ Now, there’s a new product called the Smartphone Blanket that’s got everyone talking.

This blanket is so comfortable it’s been dubbed the “blanket that ruins people” because once you’re in it, you won’t want to go anywhere or do anything other than stare at your phone. While it first made its debut in Japan last year as a wearable blanket without sleeves, it became so popular that it quickly sold out and was impossible to get during the depths of winter. This year, the chain has updated the blanket with new design features that make it even warmer and more comfortable than before.

▼ There are two versions available — one with openings where you can fit your arms through…

▼…and one with sleeves to keep you cosy all over.

One of the great things about these wearable blankets is you can simply plonk yourself into bed while wearing them. All you have to do is unbutton the back closure and you’ll be snug and warm all night long.

When you wake the next morning, you won’t even have to leave your bed to get dressed — simply button up the back and you’re ready for a day of lazy pursuits.

The improvements made to this year’s blanket include adding a version with sleeves and increasing the length of both models so they measures 220 centimetres (7.2 feet) in length. which will cover you right down to the foot of the bed and then some.

▼ The neckline has been heightened as well, to provide even more warmth than before.

The smooth “N Warm” material is said to convert moisture emitted from the body into heat so it easily warms any part of the skin it touches. This gives the blanket remarkable heat-retaining qualities, and judging by rave reviews from purchasers, who say it warms them up so much they lose all desire to do anything, this product certainly delivers on its promise.

There are two sleeveless Smartphone Blankets in the range, with the mocha made with the standard “N Warm” material for 3,990 yen (US$26.67)…

▼…and the Grey made with the chain’s warmest “N Warm Double Super” material, priced at 5,990 yen.

The Smartphone Blanket with sleeves uses the “N Warm Double Super” material and is available in grey for 6,990 yen.

While both models are set to be popular, Nitori anticipates demand will be higher for the sleeved version, as it was created in response to requests from customers. So if you’re looking to ruin yourself this winter, be sure to stop by Nitori or check out the range online (non-sleeve versions here and here and sleeve version here), where you can even pick up some bedsheets that’ll make you feel like you’re sleeping in a mound of mochi.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!