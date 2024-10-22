21-year-old German tourist was last heard from over a week ago.

Police in Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture are searching for Claudio Worm, a tourist from Germany whose last contact with family was nearly two weeks ago.

▼ A photo of Worm, posted by the German consulate in Osaka

Worm, a 21-year-old university student, entered Japan on September 21 for sightseeing during his school’s vacation period. He spent the first part of his trip in Tokyo before moving to Wakayama, in the central section of Japan’s main island of Honshu, on September 30. According to the Wakayama Prefectural Police, Worm had booked hotel accommodations in Wakayama from September 30 to October 10.

▼ A friend of Worm’s has also posted about his disappearance in English.

Hey guys, Claudio Worm, a friend of mine went missing in Wakayama, Japan last week. We would really appreciate if you could share this information! pic.twitter.com/UvNHCDqdlv — Alina:) (@alynnasophie) October 19, 2024

Worm’s last contact with family or friends came at around 5 a.m. Japan-time on October 10, when he sent some photos and memories of his travels to his mother though a social media app. His passport and mobile phone have been found in the vicinity of Wakayamashi Station in Wakayama City, and examination of security camera footage showed a man who appeared to be Worm walking near the station at around 8 p.m. on October 11. Worm’s university classes were scheduled to restart on October 12.

Worm is described as 172 centimeters (67.7 inches) tall, with blond hair and a medium build, and in the security camera footage was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, off-white pants, and white sneakers and carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wakayama Prefectural Police Headquarters Personal Safety Division (phone number 073-423-0110) or the Wakayama Nishi Police Station (phone number 073-424-0110).

Source: MBS News, FNN Prime Online, Twitter/@GermanyinWestjp

Top image: Twitter/@GermanyinWestjp

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.