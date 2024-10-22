21-year-old German tourist was last heard from over a week ago.
Police in Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture are searching for Claudio Worm, a tourist from Germany whose last contact with family was nearly two weeks ago.
▼ A photo of Worm, posted by the German consulate in Osaka
【#ドイツ人行方不明者 Claudio Wormさんを捜しています】
10月11日を最後に連絡が取れなくなっています
パスポートと携帯電話は和歌山市駅近くで見つかりました
何か情報がありましたら和歌山県警察本部人身安全対策課 073-423-0110・和歌山西警察署073-424-0110 へご連絡をお願いします#拡散希望 pic.twitter.com/V3xAdbm4u4
— ドイツ総領事館 (@GermanyinWestjp) October 21, 2024
Worm, a 21-year-old university student, entered Japan on September 21 for sightseeing during his school’s vacation period. He spent the first part of his trip in Tokyo before moving to Wakayama, in the central section of Japan’s main island of Honshu, on September 30. According to the Wakayama Prefectural Police, Worm had booked hotel accommodations in Wakayama from September 30 to October 10.
▼ A friend of Worm’s has also posted about his disappearance in English.
Hey guys, Claudio Worm, a friend of mine went missing in Wakayama, Japan last week. We would really appreciate if you could share this information! pic.twitter.com/UvNHCDqdlv
— Alina:) (@alynnasophie) October 19, 2024
Worm’s last contact with family or friends came at around 5 a.m. Japan-time on October 10, when he sent some photos and memories of his travels to his mother though a social media app. His passport and mobile phone have been found in the vicinity of Wakayamashi Station in Wakayama City, and examination of security camera footage showed a man who appeared to be Worm walking near the station at around 8 p.m. on October 11. Worm’s university classes were scheduled to restart on October 12.
Worm is described as 172 centimeters (67.7 inches) tall, with blond hair and a medium build, and in the security camera footage was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, off-white pants, and white sneakers and carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wakayama Prefectural Police Headquarters Personal Safety Division (phone number 073-423-0110) or the Wakayama Nishi Police Station (phone number 073-424-0110).
Source: MBS News, FNN Prime Online, Twitter/@GermanyinWestjp
Top image: Twitter/@GermanyinWestjp
