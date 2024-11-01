Totoro shows up in time for Japan’s nengajo season.

In a perfect world, we’d spend every day surrounded by Totoros, who’d appear like magic whenever we snapped our fingers. Not that we’ve given up on that dream (<snap>…<snap>…<snap>…), but we’re happy to know there’s now a non-mystical, more reliable way to make Totoros appear too.

Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku has just released a line of adorable Totoro stamps, with six different illustrations featuring the three sizes of the cuddly guys, plus some Soot Sprite friends.

Though the above pattern features cherry blossoms, a symbol of spring, the timing of the stamps’ release was chosen because Japan has a tradition of sending New Year’s cards, called nengajo. Similar to the Christmas cards in the west, nengajo are sent to friends, family members, and coworkers to thank them for their continued kindness and to wish them well in the year to come.

The Totoro stamps are sized and designed to be used to add a little Ghibli touch to New Year’s cards, with the one above bearing the message “Happy New Year” and the ones below expressing similar sentiments.

▼ “Thank you for all your kindness last year. I hope this year will be a happy one for you too.”

▼ “Yoroshiku this year too.”

▼ A small Totoro inside a shimekazari (New Year’s wreath) decorated with plum blossoms

▼ Big Totoro flanked by the kanji for nenga (“New Year’s greetings”)

As a nice bit of consideration by the designers, the illustrations don’t mention a specific year, such as “2025” or Year of the Snake motifs, meaning that they can be used not just for the upcoming New Year’s season but for any year to come, and the sakura stamp is really one that can be used all year-round, since it’s not strictly New Year’s related and cherry blossoms have become arguably just about as representative of Japan itself as they are of spring.

The entire line is available through Donguri Kyowakoku’s online shop, with the small stamps (here, here, and here) priced at 737 yen (US$4.90), the medium one (here) at 1,100, and the two large ones (here and here) at 1,650. And if you’re looking for pointers on how to draw Totoro yourself, we’ve got you covered on that too.

