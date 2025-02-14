Supporting characters step up to support your daily needs.

Studio Ghibli has a huge range of goods dedicated to its star characters, but often it’s the merchandise for the supporting cast that holds a lot of the charm. That’s certainly the case with two products that have been re-released at Donguri Kyowakoku (literally “Acorn Republic”), Ghibli’s affiliated retail chain, as it sees the Catbus and the small white Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro stepping into the spotlight.

▼ The first of the two items vying for our attention is the Small Totoro Watering Can (2,970 yen [US$19.46]).

This sweet little product measures 20 centimetres (7.9 inches) in height, 25 centimetres in width, and 15 centimetres in depth, and it holds up to a litre (33.8 ounces) of water.

The design captures the rotund shape and round-eyed look of the small white Totoro from the film, with the addition of a sprout spout, to nourish the plants in your home and garden.

The second product is the Catbus Pen Stand (5,500 yen), which will hold your pens and stationery with a whole lot of cuteness.

Cute details here include the word “fude” (“brush”) on the Catbus’ location display. “Fude” originally referred to the calligraphy brush once used in Japanese daily life, but now the word is commonly used to refer to a writing brush, paintbrush or pen. Other sweet details include two red-nosed mice, which serve as lights on the Catbus in the film, and a small Totoro, precariously perched on top in such a way that the Catbus has to hold its head up to keep it from falling.

Measuring 16.5 centimetres in height, 9 centimetres in width and 9.5 centimetres in depth, this Catbus is ready to take your stationery on board for a magical adventure.

Another neat detail is the curled tail, which can easily hold a pair of scissors or your favourite pen.

These two characters rose to fame by supporting the main cast in My Neighbour Totoro and now they’re ready to support you as the main character of your own life story. They’re a beautiful way to add some Ghibli flair to the home, and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (small Totoro here and Catbus here) while stocks last.

