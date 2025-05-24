Totoro and No Face are just some of the familiar faces waiting to leave a mark on your heart.

Studio Ghibli characters know how to leave their mark, and now there’s a way they can do that literally, thanks to the Mini Mini Stamp collection.

Available at the Donguri Kyowakoku Ghibli specialty retail chain, there are four to collect in the series, starting with two dedicated to My Neighbour Totoro.

The four designs in the first set are: a Soot Sprite, the Catbus, and the Medium and Large Totoro.

The stamps come with a cute case that clips shut, keeping them all neat and secure.

On the front of the case is a sweet image of Totoro holding an umbrella, recalling a memorable moment from the film, with a little frog by his side to keep him company.

The second My Neighbour Totoro Mini Mini Stamp set contains four different stamps.

This collection has all three Totoros — Small, Medium and Large — and an acorn, their object of affection.

▼ The case features Totoro on his own, recalling the logo of the studio.

▼ The third set is dedicated to Kiki’s Delivery Service.

The stamps here are based around Jiji, with two images of the cat, along with its paw print and Kiki’s red bow.

▼ The final set contains characters from Spirited Away.

The four stamps cover five characters: No Face, Yubaba, a Soot Sprite, and baby Boh and Yubaba’s bird, in their mouse and fly forms.

As you might expect, the stamp for No Face is a deep jet black…

▼ …and he appears on the front of the case as well.

The stamps are all self-inking and can be used anywhere you want to sprinkle a little Ghibli magic, with calendars and diaries being ideal surfaces for stamping.

The stamps can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, thanks to a recent restock, and are priced at 1,815 yen (US$12.65) each.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

