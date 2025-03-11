My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Spirited Away have starring roles in this stationery collection.

Studio Ghibli characters experience a lot in their adventure-filled storylines, acting as beacons of strength, hope and magical possibilities to inspire us in our own everyday lives. Just seeing their faces can give us the same feelings of love and support you might get from an old friend who’s always there for you, which makes this lineup of “mini stamps” from the anime studio particularly appealing.

There are six sets to collect in the range, with each one featuring four character stamps, an inkpad, and a nifty case to hold it all in.

▼ The Spirited Away Mini Stamp comes with a beautiful image of the train ride scene from the movie.

▼ Inside are stamps dedicated to Chihiro, Boh Mouse and Haedori, No Face, and a Soot Sprite.

▼ All stamp sets come with a cover over the inkpad to keep it from drying out.

▼ The colour of the ink in this set is ultramarine.

▼ Next up, we have Howl’s Moving Castle.

▼ The stamps in this set feature Howl, Sophie, Calcifer and Howl’s Moving Castle.

▼ The ink colour here is “Autumn Leaf”.

▼ The third stamp set is dedicated to Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ The characters here are Kiki and black cat Jiji, with the magical feline making us smile with his range of humorous antics and expressions.

▼ The colour here is “Peony Purple”.

▼ Next up, we have three sets dedicated to My Neighbour Totoro

▼ The first set features Satsuki, Totoro and the Catbus on the front of the case and the Catbus, Totoro and Medium and Small Totoros on the stamps.

▼ The colour for this set is “Olive Green”.

▼ The next set recalls the beautiful moment star character Mei comes face-to-face with Totoro for the first time.

▼ Totoro and Mei are the stars here, alongside a Small and Medium Totoro, and a Soot Sprite, in “Autumn Leaf”.

Finally, we have a set dedicated to the three Totoros, Small, Medium and Large, the latter of which is commonly known as “Totoro”.

▼ The colour for this forest adventure is “Olive Green”.

While we’re on the topic of Ghibli stamps, we can’t go past one other item that’s been restocked at the Ghibli-affiliated Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain without giving it an honourable mention.

▼ The Spirited Away No Face Seal Stand

This gorgeous item shows No Face knitting by a basket of wool, recalling the scene where some of the main characters make the journey to visit Zeniba.

Unlike the Western-style mini stamps above, this stand is designed to hold Japanese-style stamps known as “hanko”.

▼ Hanko are stamps that commonly bear one’s name and are used to seal documents, in place of a written signature.

The No Face Stamp Holder retails for 2,200 yen (US$14.90) while the Mini Stamps retail for 990 yen each, and they can all be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below), while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!