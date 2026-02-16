Totoro is tickled pink, and so are we.

Pretty much anyone with an interest in animated cinema can tell you that there’s a gray Totoro, and anime enthusiasts are well aware that there are blue and white varieties of the cuddle forest spirit too. Serious Studio Ghibli fans can probably inform you that there’s a green Totoro too, who sometimes shows up in illustrations.

But with spring on the way, it’s time for pink Totoros!

Just as the cherry blossoms are about to return to Japan’s forests, parks, and gardens, so too has Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku brought back its adorable sakura Totoro series.

The cherry blossom-like color isn’t the only connection the pouches have to Japan’s most famous flower, either, as the pouches feature little cloth sakura petals.

In the case of the “gamaguchi” pouch, the petal is attached to the metallic clasp. “Gamaguchi” translates literally as “frog mouth”…

…which is very fitting, considering how wide it opens!

If you’d prefer your Totoro pouch to be both pink and particularly petite, there’s also a zippered pouch…

…with its sakura petal on the pull.

And don’t worry, while not visible in the above photos, the designers did remember to include Totoro’s cute tail.

With their cloth construction and stylized design, you could argue that the pouches are actually half pluhies. If, though, you’ve got your heart set on an actual sakura-themed Totoro stuffed animal, Donguri Kyowakoku has that too.

Standing 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) tall, this cuddly little guy is out for a springtime stroll with a flowering sakura tree branch in hand, and a soot sprite keeping him company.

The zippered pouch is the lowest-priced of the bunch, at 2,200 yen (US$14), while the clasp pouch is 3,300 yen and the plushie 3,080 yen. They’re all available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop (here, here, and here) now, so fans should be able to get theirs before this year’s forecasted sakura season start.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

