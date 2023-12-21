Adorable designs bring a new look to some of the studio’s most popular anime characters.

If you’re one of the many people who like to make New Year’s resolutions around this time of year, you’ll need something to jot those ideas down on, and Studio Ghibli has just the thing to help us out with that, thanks to the release of a new collection of stationery goods.

Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service are the stars of the new collection, with five items dedicated to each character.

In the Totoro collection, we have a gorgeous green design called “Hide and seek In The Forest“, which appears on a memo pad, priced at 495 yen (US$3.42).

▼ The 100-page pad contains four adorable designs.

▼ Next up is a 24-page B5-sized notebook, priced at 440 yen.

A perfect companion to the notebook is the Shitajiki (385 yen), a hard plastic sheet that slots between the pages to avoid marking the page underneath the one you’re writing on.

No stationery range is complete without some writing utensils, and this one has a set of 12 2B pencils in a cute Totoro box for 1,100 yen.

Finally, the crowning jewel of the collection is the Pen Case (1,650 yen), which comes in a beautiful shade of mint green, adorned with a trio of playful Totoros.

The items listed above are also available for fans of Kiki’s Delivery Service, with a design called Flying Kiki.

▼ The memo pad also contains four different designs…

▼ …which appear on the shitajiki and the cover of the notebook as well.

Inside the notebook is Kiki, flying through the sky with seagulls, as she does in the film.

The seagulls also appear on the pencils, along with magical black cat Jiji.

The pen case, by comparison, is far more subdued in design, with a beautiful silhouette of Jiji and Kiki.

The new stationery collection is available at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, where, if you’ve got money to spend, you can also splurge on a Howl’s Moving Castle desktop stationery holder!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10)

