Artisan-painted pieces ensure that no two accessories are exactly alike.

Totoro himself has a pretty casual sense of fashion, seeing as how the closest thing to an article of clothing we ever see him wearing is the makeshift hat he creates by putting a leaf on top of his head to try to keep the rain off it. That doesn’t mean that the Studio Ghibli anime icon isn’t ready to help you spruce up your ensemble, though.

Donguri Closet is the accessories sub-brand of Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku. Not only do their creations capture the cute and beautiful aspects of Ghibli’s artwork, each piece is personally painted by a craftsperson, making its exact unique coloring something just for you.

Donguri Kyowakoku has recently restocked a number of designs starting with the napping Totoro earrings seen above. As is sometimes the case with character earrings in Japan, they’re available in two types, one for wearers with pierced ears and the other an ear-clip version.

Also ready to dangle from your ears are Spirited Away’s Boh and Yu-Bird, in their transformed states.

Yu-Bird spends a good portion of the movie carrying Boh around, and the design of the earrings lets you recreate those friendship-deepening scenes every time you turn your head.

Boh and Yu-Bird are available as a necklace too…

…while the napping Totoro also comes as a brooch.

However, if the dozing Totoro and his Soot Sprit buddy are a bit too colorful to go with the rest of your outfit, and you’d like a brooch that’s more cool than cute…

…the marque magician of Howl’s Moving Castle can fill that need, in his raven-like winged form.

Both Totoro earring types are priced at 6,050 yen (US$42), while Boh and Yu-Bird’s pair is 8,030, and their necklace 7,040, and the brooches 7,480 yen each. They’re all available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here, and would pair nicely with Uniqlo’s new line of Ghibli tops, if only those were being sold in Japan.

