Back before emojis and digital stamps appeared in messaging apps, ink stamps were a popular way to convey messages, and it’s a tradition Studio Ghibli is keen to keep alive, with a new collection of stamps featuring the Totoros from My Neighbour Totoro.

There are 11 designs to collect, starting with six square varieties, priced at 418 yen (US$2.67) each, that convey emotion simply with characters’ facial expressions.

▼ The two “Large Totoro” stamps above are joined by Soot Sprites…

▼ …and the Medium and Small Totoro.

The collection is Large Totoro heavy, though, with the gentle giant appearing on another two stamps, grinning from ear to ear.

This stamp comes with the Japanese hiragana character “と” (“to“), as a nod to “Totoro”.

While the stamps above are ideal for decorating letters, notes, diaries and scrapbooks, the remaining stamps help to convey messages and information, with a cute Totoro twist.

▼ This stamp lets you fill in the date, with the character for “month” (“月”) on top and the character for “day” “(“日”) on the bottom.

▼ This one, with the word ”ありがとう” (“thank you”) is a sweet way to express gratitude.

When you want to make a request, this Totoro, its face sprouting with hope like the seedlings before it, helps to convey your earnest wishes, with the expression “おねがいします” (“onegai shimasu” [“please“]).

And for those times when you or someone you know is dealing with a challenge, the word “ふぁいと!” (“Fight!“) will help to boost their spirit, as the expression is commonly used in Japan to encourage someone to keep fighting.

And finally, we have the largest stamp of all, showing the large Totoro looking down at the Small Totoro, with the words “とってもよくできました!” (“Totemo yoku dekimashita!” [“Very well done!“])

▼ The six stamps above retail for 660 yen each, while the one below retails for 770 yen.

These rubber ink stamps can be used time and time again to bring a dash of joy to all sorts of scenarios. Whether you’re sending cards, making notes, or creating your own New Year’s cards, Totoro has a way of making communication simply adorable. Which is quite the feat for a character with so little words!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11)

