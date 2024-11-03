“A product that allows you to enjoy dreams, romance, and playfulness.”

Curry rice is one of Japan’s favorite meals, and can be made with a variety of toppings and levels of spiciness. For all that variety, though, curry rice is almost always served the same way: put white rice on a plate, then cover half of it with roux, so that whoever’s eating it can mix the two together for whatever ratio they want for each bite.

However, one brand of instant curry is recommending that, especially on this coming Friday, instead of the ubiquitous uniform-height low layer of rice, you arrange the the rice in two closely situated mounds, like this.

Just how large, spherical, or voluminous should the mounds be? That’s up to you, with the only advice from the curry’s maker being “make them the size and shape of your ideal boobs.” That’s because if you rewrite November 8 is one of Japan’s many pseudo holidays, Ii Oppai no Hi (since if 11-8 is rewritten as 11-08, those digits can be read in Japanese as i, i, o, and pai), or Nice Boobs Day, and the brand in question is Oppai Curry/Boobs Curry.

Gracing the package is mascot character Ichika Sakura, whose official profile says she’s 25 years old and, somewhat ironically, does not include curry on her list of favorite foods, which instead consists of strawberries, yakiniku, and durians.

▼ Technically, the English text says “Dorian,” but I’m guessing that’s a typo, and not a hint at a complex backstory where there’s a painting of Ichika whose chest is growing continually smaller. Also the character’s profile lists her “boobs weight,” which is a statistic I didn’t expect to see again, but here we are.

As for what makes the roux Boob Curry-oriented, it’s described as “pale orange” in color in order to create the appearance of a pair of fair-complexion breasts when poured over the rice. The makers also recommend adding some kind of more brightly pink-colored round topping, such as a pickled plum, to the top of each mound.

Oppai Curry is “a product that allows you to enjoy dreams, romance, and playfulness,” promises the press release, with “romance” her being meant in the sense of grand, ambitious adventure. Flavor-wise, the roux is touted as being full of spice and umami, and the spiciness level is described as “slightly mild” within the heart-shaped annotation on Ichika’s shirt, no doubt because the illustrator thought that this important information should be displayed in a position potential buyers’ eyes would be drawn to.

Oppai Curry is priced at 981 yen (US$6.55) and goes on sale November 8 through the product’s official website. It also has a shelf life of two years, so if you’ve already got dinner plans for this Nice Boobs Day, you can save it for next year too.

