Products from a “world of ice” add a stylish vibe to your festive gathering.

Starbucks has a lot of stores around Japan, but none are quite as fancy as the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo. Located in the city’s Meguro Ward, this multi-storey complex is filled with all sorts of delights you won’t find at a regular Starbucks, including an exclusive new collection for the festive season.

Designed around the themes of “world of ice“, these new products are a classy affair, with gold logos adding a splash of glitter to your drinks. There are even holiday ornaments for customers to hang on their festive trees, so let’s take a look at everything the Roastery has in store for us below.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Stainless Steel Bottle Glitter Light Blue 473 millilitres (5,000 yen [US$32.66])

A stainless steel bottle with a glittery gradation from light to dark blue, and a golden lid for a dazzling accent.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Stainless Steel Bottle Gem Blue 473 millilitres (5,000 yen)

A simple stainless steel bottle with a blue colour that creates an “ice crystal-like body” and an elegant holiday-like vibe.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Round Mug Blue/Grey 355 millilitres (3,000 yen each)

The Roastery Tokyo’s well-loved rounded porcelain mug allows you to fully enjoy the aroma of coffee, and it’s available in two colours to brighten up your dining table during the holiday season.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Mug Scandi Navy 355 millilitres (3,000 yen)

An eye-catching mug with a pattern inspired by Scandinavian design motifs and a calm, navy colour that conjures up a chic coffee moment.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Ornament Mug Blue (2,300 yen)

The blue round mug from the holiday collection can also be purchased in miniature, as a porcelain ornament for your tree.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Ornament Dripper (2,300 yen)

This dripper has a “warm design” that adds colour to your tree, or anywhere you choose to display it.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Ornament Coffee Bag (2,300 yen)

The Starbucks Reserve Christmas coffee beans sold at this time of year are faithfully reproduced in miniature form.

While the rounded mugs and tumblers will be available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, the Starbucks Official Online Store, and the Starbucks Reserve Sales Store, the Scandi Mug and ornaments will only be available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo and the Starbucks Official Online Store.

▼ Rounding off the collection is a series of goods that are perfect for stylish holiday gatherings.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Ceramic Cake Stand (small 5,500 yen, large 9,500 yen)

Available in two sizes, this item will brighten up any gathering, with the small size being perfect for baked goods and pastries, and the larger size being suitable for larger breads and cakes like the panettone, which Starbucks is also selling this year.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Cheese Cutting Board & Cutlery Set (5,000 yen)

This set, which features the Reserve logo, is designed to make cheese-cutting a breeze, with three pieces of cutlery hidden within the round board.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Cocktail Picks Set (2,500 yen)

Perfect for adding olives and fruits to cocktails, these picks are adorned with a mug, coffee dripper, and coffee press to add some silvery hues to your party scene.

The four items above will be sold at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo and the Starbucks Official Online Store, and as always, the entire collection is only available in limited numbers, so you’ll want to get in quick when the range becomes available from 1 November, to avoid missing out.

Source, images: Press Release

