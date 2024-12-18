Ghibli sweets bakery’s Tree Totoro cookies arrive just in time for Christmas.

In Japan, Christmas isn’t just a time for exchanging presents, it’s also a time for eating delicious desserts. As we get deeper into December, more and more bakeries are stocking their display cases with decadent fruit and cream-crowned Christmas cakes, including Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory in Tokyo.

Shirohige’s doesn’t just know how to make great cakes and cream puffs, though. They know a thing or two about cookies too, and they’ve got a special type they only offer during the Christmas season. And since the bakery is run by none other than the nephew of Studio Ghibli co-founder and legendary anime director Hayao Miyazaki, Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory’s Christmas cookies, just like their Christmas cakes, are Totoro-themed!

More specifically, some of its Christmas cookies are Totoro-themed. As explained in the announcement from the bakery’s official Twitter account, the “Tree Totoro” cookies have a few different possibilities for the patterns of their white-as-snow lemon icing. Some of them simply have frost on their branches (though admittedly in shapes that sort of resemble the markings in the fur on Totoro’s tummy). Some of the cookies, though, have an icing ribbon on them, and if you’re especially lucky, you’ll get one with an icing version of a Small Totoro, the petite, white-fur version of the forest spirit.

▼ There’s one on the right side of the third row here.

Thankfully, the way the Tree Totoro cookies are sold means that you’re guaranteed at least two edible sweet versions of the Ghibli mascot, since they come as part of a 800-yen (US$5.35) set that includes both a regular cocoa Totoro-shaped cookie and a “plain” one (basically shortbread), in addition to the Tree Totoro cookie. The cookies come packaged in their own little bag with a festive ribbon and merry Christmas sticker of the bakery’s signature Totoro-shaped cream puffs, making them a great present or stocking stuffer for the Ghibli fans in your circle of friends and family.

The Tree Totoro cookie set is on sale at Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory right now and will be available until December 25.

