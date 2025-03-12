Now you don’t have to visit Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory to get a taste of Totoro.

Studio Ghibli fans were treated to some very happy news last August, when Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory announced it would be opening an online store, allowing people in Japan to finally purchase its famous Totoro cream puffs without having to travel to its two stores in Tokyo.

Our Nara-based reporter K. Masami was one of the many fans who was thrilled by this new development, but she soon became one of the many to be disappointed, as the online store was so popular it became impossible for her to make a purchase. With stocks being sold months in advance of delivery, and selling out within minutes of being released, Masami kept trying to no avail until the end of last year, when she was finally able to place an order for a set…that would arrive in February this year.

After months of waiting, it was a happy day when Masami’s frozen cream puffs arrived on her doorstep in Nara, in a box that was so cute she’s now using it to store things in her study.

▼ Reflecting the contents of the box, the packaging design features a frozen Totoro.

Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory is run by a relative of Studio Ghibli director and co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, which is why you’ll find illustrations by the master director and Ghibli-related paraphernalia inside its stores. Miyazaki even drew the porcine baker used by the factory as its logo, as a sign of affection for his younger brother, who ran the company with his wife for many years.

▼ Shirohige means “grey beard”, which is fitting as both Miyazaki brothers have been known to sport grey beards.

Inside the “おとどけトトロ” (“Otodoke Totoro” [“Delivery Totoro”]) box is a handy “おいしい食べ方” (“Oishii Tabekata” [“Delicious Way To Eat”]) instructional pamphlet (pictured above and below), which recommends thawing your Totoro for 10 to 20 minutes. The more it melts, the sweeter and softer it becomes, so you can choose your timing accordingly.

It’s an impatient wait for them to thaw, though, as the box contains four flavors: vanilla cream, chocolate cream, matcha cream, and strawberry cream, and each one is absolutely gorgeous.

▼ The Totoros come with an expiry date of about 60 days, but with looks this cute, they’ll be gone in no time.

If we’re being Totoro-technical, then these cream puffs are most closely modelled on what’s known as the Medium Totoro. In Japan, the white Totoros seen in My Neighbour Totoro are known as “小トトロ” (“Shou Totoro” or “Small Totoro”), while the blue are called “中トトロ” (“Chuu Totoro” or “Medium Totoro”) and the star character with grey fur is called “大トトロ” (“Oo Totoro” or “Big Totoro”).

▼ The Medium Totoro has a cute nose like the Big Totoro, but more rounded ears that closely resemble this type.

Still, a Totoro is a Totoro, and Masami is happy to eat any of them, although she couldn’t resist starting with the matcha cream. She also couldn’t wait long enough to bite into it, which is why it was still partially frozen inside, but she says this was exactly how she wanted it, as it tasted like a Totoro ice cream.

The pastry casing was a bit on the thin side, but Masami didn’t mind that at all. The combination of pastry and matcha cream was incredibly delicious, and she could taste the love and attention to detail that went into it.

After 30 minutes of thawing, she tried the Vanilla Cream, which had a more familiar cream puff texture by that stage. The cream melted on the tongue, allowing her to enjoy a Totoro mouthfeel that was softer but just as delicious as the first.

Tasting the cream puffs at various thawing stages adds an element of fun and wonder that you don’t get when purchasing them at the store, where they’re sold at room temperature. In that sense, the Otodoke Totoro are unlike anything else in the sweets world, captivating not only lovers of sweets, but lovers of Studio Ghibli and My Neighbour Totoro.

▼ Each Totoro is piped full with cream

▼ And it’s true that each one gets softer and gooier the longer you leave it.

▼ Each Totoro appears to have its own unique expression, adding to the cuteness.

At 3,500 yen (US$23.66) per box, plus postage, this is a fantastic way to get a taste of Studio Ghibli, no matter where you are in Japan. The only hurdle is getting your hands on them before they sell out so be sure to check out the online store for notifications and updates!

Photos©SoraNews24

