Yes, Totoro — we can now eat your kind, but only for a very limited time.

We are currently reaching peak summer in Japan, which means it’s time to call in the big guns of summertime refreshment. This month, the Studio Ghibli-affiliated Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory, run by the brother of Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki, is answering the call with a shaved ice dessert that’s big on flavour… and cuteness.

Shaved ice desserts, known as kakigori in Japan, generally consist of a mound of crunchy shaved ice, drizzled with a colourful syrup topping. However, Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory adds a Ghibli twist to the much-loved dessert, with a small white Totoro perched on top, accompanied by a Soot Sprite on a green leaf.

There are three varieties to choose from, and according to Shirohige’s chef-hatted porcine character — Shirohige literally means “white moustache” — each one comes as a set with a small plate of sweets on the side.

The strawberry variety comes with berries and jellies, the chocolate is paired with cream and slices of citrus, and the matcha and adzuki red bean is accompanied by anmitsu, a classic summer dessert comprising of fruit, cream, cubes of kanten (agar jelly), and shiratama dango. While customers can eat the kakigori and sweet sides separately, it’s generally common practice to add the sweets as toppings once you get the ice down to a manageable level in the cup it’s served in.

Sales are very limited in quantity as they’re only available at the Daita store while supplies last, from 10:30 a.m. on the following 10 days in August: 8-11 , 15-17, 22-24. Most of these days are Fridays to Sundays, with Monday 11 August being a public holiday, so long lines are anticipated. Each dessert set costs 1,500 yen (US$10.16), and as the kakigori is freshly made, customers will receive a voucher upon paying at the register and will then be asked to wait outside until their order is ready, when a staff member will bring it out to you. The store says the desserts are designed for takeout and not to be eaten inside, but given the difficulty in eating a set like this on the go, it’s expected that customers will polish off their treats outside the store, preferably at the outdoor seating area, and using the trash cans provided.

Having experienced similar limited-edition summertime releases at Shirohige’s Daita store, we highly recommend getting there early to avoid missing out. And you might want to bring some bug spray with you, because while the nature-filled surroundings are beautifully reminiscent of a Ghibli film, they’re also home to insects like mosquitos, which are yet to look as cute in real life as they do in the world of anime.

Cafe information

Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory / 白髭（しろひげ）のシュークリーム工房

Address: Tokyo-to, Setagaya-ku, Daita 5-3-1

東京都世田谷区代田５-３-１

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Tue ( or Wed if Tue is a public holiday)

Website

Source: Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory

Top image: Studio Ghibli

Insert image: Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory

