Totoro-themed bakery whips up new batch of treats inspired by the Studio Ghibli anime classic.

As unabashed lovers of cute characters and tasty food, we’d already have been pretty excited about the announcement of a Catbus Sandwich. However, while the name “Catbus Sandwich” does start with the crucial information that this is an edible ode to the beloved creature from Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbor Totoro, it also arguably buries the lede, because this isn’t a “sandwich” in the sense of meats, cheese, or vegetables stuck between two slices of bread. No, it’s something even better: a Catbus-shaped cookie.

This is the latest offering from Shiro Hige’s Cream Puff Factory, the Tokyo pastry bakery run by relatives of anime director Hayao Miyazaki. While they’re most vocally proud of their cream puffs, which are shaped like little Totoros, Shiro Hige dabbles in other sweet treats as well, including Catbus cookies with creamy fillings. Previously, we’ve seen rum raisin and chocolate ganache versions, and the latest Catbus Sandwich has a butter cream filling.

▼ Not only do the “windows” give you a peek at the filling, one also provides a perch for a Totoro in silhouette.

In addition to being cute, Shiro Hige’s baked goods are desirably delicious. Unfortunately, they only have two branches, both in Tokyo with one in the Kichijoji district and the other in Setagaya Ward. Thankfully, for those who can’t make the trip to those locations, this new batch of Catbus Sandwich cookies is being offered by Shiro Hige’s online shop. The cookie isn’t available by itself, and instead must be purchased as part of a set, but considering that the bundle also includes four Totoro Cream Puffs, there probably won’t be much, if any, complaining about it.

▼ It’s a very safe bet that “people who want to eat Catbus-shaped cookies” and “people who want to eat Totoro-shaped cream puffs” are two demographics with considerable overlap.

The set is priced at 4,350 yen (US$29) and can be ordered here. Shiro Hige’s Cream Puff Factory describes the Catbus Sandwich’s butter cream as “extremely delicate” and advises customers to store the cookies in their freezer after delivery, though it seems likely that many people will skip this step by simply devouring them as soon as they arrive.

Source, photos: Shiro Hige’s Cream Puff Factory

