New treat celebrates two special occasions in one, alongside an edible Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Valentine’s Day may be over in most countries where it’s celebrated, but here in Japan it’s not entirely done and dusted, because women traditionally give gifts to their loved ones on the day itself, and men return the gift a month later, on 14 March, which is known as “White Day“.

Those wanting to really make their partners smile on White Day will want to head to Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory in Tokyo, where you can pick up some very special Ghibli-themed treats for a very limited time. This bakery cafe is run by a family member of Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli’s lauded director and co-founder, so it has the studio’s blessing to produce edible Ghibli goods, the most famous of which is their Totoro cream puffs.

Photo©SoraNews24

The choux cream pastries are as delicious as they are adorable, and for White Day, you can get one perched atop a cake called the “Shou Totoro Sakura“. In Japan, the small, white, mouthless-and-noseless Totoros from My Neighbour Totoro are known as “Shou Totoro” (“Small Totoro”), and that’s the variety we see here.

Priced at 1,000 yen (US$6.75), this palm-sized treat is a sweet cherry blossom mousse filled with raspberry and sakura jelly and finished with a pink glaze. It will only be available to purchase in limited quantities on 12, 13 and 14 March.

▼ Those wanting something a little bigger can opt for the Jiji’s Baked Goods Set (3,500 yen).

This beautiful set looks like something straight out of the bakery from Kiki’s Delivery Service, and it contains a total of 20 treats, in seven varieties:

1. Jiji’s Cookie x 1

2. Galette Bretonne x 2

3. Fish Plain Cookie x 6

4. Fish Cocoa Cookie x 4

5. Cashew Nuts Heart Cookie x 4

6. Crumbly Egg Cookie x 1

7. Walnut Clover x 2

▼ Rounding out the lovely treats is the Friendly Totoros and Heart (500 yen).

To help sweeten the experience, the store has a cute gift wrapping service for customers, and other non-White Day baked goods to tempt you as well.

All the treats can be purchased at Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory stores in Tokyo’s Daita and Kichijoji until 14 March. If you’re outside of Tokyo and want to get a taste of the Totoro cream puffs, then the Otodoke Totoro delivery service will put a smile on your dial.

Shop information

Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory (Daita branch) / 白髭のシュークリーム工房（代田店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Setagaya-ku, Daita 5-3-1

東京都世田谷区代田5-3-1

Open 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Closed Tuesdays (or Wednesday if Tuesday is a holiday)

Telephone: 03-5787-6221

Website

Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory (Kichijoji branch) / 白髭のシュークリーム工房（吉祥寺店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Musashino-shi, Kichijoji, Minamicho 2-7-5

東京都武蔵野市吉祥寺南町２丁目７−５

Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed Tuesdays (or Wednesday if Tuesday is a holiday)

Telephone: 0422-26-6550

Website

Source: Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory unless otherwise stated

