Blending the store’s unique flavors and vintage vibes to create a satisfying taste of nostalgia.

Nagoya often gets overlooked on Japan trip itineraries, despite being one of the country’s major cities. While it may not boast Kyoto’s traditional charm or the sheer variety of attractions in Tokyo, it has plenty to offer in its own right. From great local food to a variety of sightseeing locations, Nagoya also serves as a convenient base for visiting Ghibli Park or heading north to the picturesque town of Shirakawa-go. Plus, it happens to be the birthplace of one of Japan’s biggest ramen chains and creator of the ramen spork: Sugakiya.

▼ The Sugakiya spork

Starting business all the way back in 1946, Sugakiya has been delighting guests with its flavorful ramen and astoundingly cheap prices for decades. Their classic ramen costs just 430 yen (US$2.75). However, if you’re strolling through Nagoya’s popular Osu shopping district, home to some interesting stores like a ramen and girls bar, you’ll discover a Sugakiya branch that is full of unique charm.

Among the assortment of eateries, anime shops, and clothing stores, you’ll spot a Sugakiya sign, but the storefront lacks its usual red sign.

▼ What a standard Sugakiya looks like

Instead, the shop is decorated with some very fetching pink and white stripes. The retro aesthetic is radiating nostalgia, even to people who have never experienced the era it’s inspired by.

The store underwent a complete renovation in June 2024, designed to recreate the look and feel of a Sugakiya store in the 1970s.

Matching the vintage vibe, the shop features an exclusive menu that includes coffee jelly, yogurt shakes, melon soda floats, and green onion ramen.

Adding to the retro experience, this location swaps Sugakiya’s usual half-boiled egg for a raw egg in its ramen, replicating the flavor of the past.

If you try pairing the Nostalgic Deluxe Ramen (630 yen) with a melon soda float (330 yen), it makes for the ultimate ’70s Japan combination.

While Sugakiya’s standard egg is delicious, the raw egg takes the ramen to a whole new level. Egg lovers are sure to appreciate this elevated flavor combination.

To fully round out the atmosphere, the shop has a playlist of 1980s Japanese hits, including classics like Hiromi Go’s “Oyome Samba.”

▼ Is it time for those pants to make a comeback too?

Whether for its street food or merchandise, Osu is already a must-visit spot in Nagoya. However, if you ever needed another reason to stop by, this Sugakiya store delivers satisfying bites of nostalgia.

Restaurant information

Sugakiya Osu-ten / スガキヤ大須店

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Naka-ku, Osu 3-45-2, Yoshidaya biru 1F

愛知県名古屋市中区大須3-45-2 よ志だやビル1F

Open 10:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (last order 7:30 p.m.)

Closed Thursdays

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]