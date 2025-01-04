Huge event reveals the characters and series that are trending in Japan right now.



Winter Comiket 2024, or Comic Market 105 as it’s officially known, was held on 29-30 December, and boasted a record number of participants from 80 countries. With 150,000 people visiting on each day of the event, the total number of visitors was reported to be the highest since the coronavirus outbreak, and many who attended were drawn to the amazing cosplays.

▼ The event was held at the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre.

After checking out the booths and cosplays on day one, our reporter Tasuku Egawa returned on day two for more adventures. As he walked through the venue, he found that characters from role-playing games appeared to be most popular, with Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Zenless Zone Zero, and Blue Archive being most prominent, and Vtubers such as Hololive dominating as well.

Tasuku also got the impression that the number of foreign cosplayers had increased, with participants using gestures to communicate with each other and passersby, lending an international vibe to the event. There were a lot of great cosplayers on the scene, so let’s take a look at the photo report from day two of Comiket below!

▼ First stop, the Aquaplus booth, where they were promoting To Heart and Utawarerumono, which are both scheduled for release next year.

▼ Over at the Honey∞Parade Games booth, it was all about Dolphin Wave.

▼ Terbis is yet to have an official release date, but it did have a booth at Comiket.

Moving away from the booths and the hired cosplayers, Tasuku met a wide variety of creative folks outside with impressive cosplays.

▼ Matabei Yoshitoshi Ijiri from Crayon Shin-chan: Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Battle of the Warring States | Cosplayer: @phantom906

▼ Akiizumi Momiji from Blue Archive | Cosplayer: @psyduck_yy

▼ Nia (Blade) from Xenoblade 2 | Cosplayer: @minono_tabe

▼ Eishin Flash from Uma Musume Pretty Derby | Cosplayer: @yukina1222

▼ Agravain from Fate/Grand Order

▼ Lancelot (Berserker) from Fate/Grand Order | Cosplayer: @yama__gitune

The cosplayers were as bright and sunny as the weather on both days of the event, bringing smiles to the faces of all who attended. Now we’re looking forward to seeing what they have in store for us when Comiket returns for summer on 16-17 August!

Photos ©SoraNews24

