What’s so special about Japan’s Muji “Fukukan”?

A lucky can that’s super hard to get, and for some, not worth the trouble.



The Japanese New Year’s tradition of fukubukuro — “lucky bags” sold by stores across the country — is one that’s morphed into slightly different forms in recent years, with some stores choosing to sell “lucky boxes” and, in the case of retail chain Muji, “lucky cans“.

Known as “fukukan“, these cans are incredibly hard to get, as they can only be purchased by winners of a year-end lottery. In terms of rarity, the Muji fukukan took top place in our office this year, with only one of our 20 reporters winning the opportunity to purchase it. This makes it even rarer than the famously hard-to-get Starbucks lucky bag, as four of our reporters won the privilege of purchasing that bag in the chain’s lottery this year.

So what makes these cans so sought-after? Let’s tear off the lid to find out!

As you can see, there are only two items in the can, with the first bring a Muji gift card, which can be recharged and reused for up to three years.

▼ This year’s card charged up with 2,025 yen (US$12.92) in credit.

The other item in the can is a “lucky charm”, with this one being the Jindaiji Snake Zodiac Clay Bell, made by the Musashino Jindaiji Kiln in Chofu City, Tokyo.

White snakes are believed to be auspicious in Japan, and this one comes with a big “福” (“luck“) on the back for even more good fortune.

While the handmade look of the snake might not appeal to some, it’s these lucky charms that make the Muji Fukukan so sought-after. There are 38 types, all handcrafted by artisans from workshops around the country, and many of these folk crafts are expensive or difficult to obtain.

With the can costing as much as the gift card, the handcrafted lucky charm is essentially free, which makes it great value for money for those interested in folk crafts. The only problem is the cans aren’t easy to get, so here’s hoping at least one of us is able to procure a fukukan again next year!

Photos: ©SoraNews24

