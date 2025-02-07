Comix Wave Films animates story of post office Dragonite with soundtrack by American composer.

Though it’s not an official holiday, every year on February 27 fans and creators celebrate Pokémon Day, commemorating the Japanese release on that date in 1996 of the original Pocket Monster Red and Green video games for the Nintendo Game Boy, the starting point from which the entire Pokémon multimedia franchise grew.

While we’re still a couple of weeks away from this year’s festivities, the Pokémon Company has pulled back the curtain enough to give us a peek at what promises to be one of the highlights of this upcoming Pokémon Day. There’s a new one-shot Pokémon anime on the way, titled Dragonite and the Postal Worker, and while the Dragon/Flying-type is a pretty big species of Pokémon, there’s another huge presence involved, Comix Wave Films, the anime studio that produced the theatrical anime phenomenon Your Name, Weathering with You, and Suzume.

The story opens in the Paldea region, setting of Pokémon Scarlet and Voilet, where we meet ace postwoman Hana. When she comes across a letter with no delivery address written on the envelope, Hana and her Fuecoco partner set out to track down the sender, only to find that this is a very urgent delivery, and it looks like they’re going to need to enlist the help of a Dragonite (with an adorable cap and messenger bag) to make sure the mail gets to where it needs to be and when it needs to be there.

The producers are promising plenty of treats for sharp-eyed viewers, with professional Pokémon at work and wild Pokémon in their natural habitats. This being Comix Wave Films, the background are and color design are sure to be breathtaking too, with the dazzling rays of the sun in the preview image above already having fans looking forward to the scenes of Dragonite in flight.

Serving as director will be Taku Kimura (not to be confused with pop star/actor Takuya Kimura), with animation direction and character designs by Maho Aoki and original character concepts from Asuka Dokai. Creating the soundtrack is Japan-based California-born composer Evan Call, whose resume includes the music for anime TV series Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Call is also composing the anime’s theme song, “Kami Hikoki” (meaning “paper airplane”), which will be sung by Japanese rock duo Yorushika vocalist Suis.

The running time for Dragonite and the Postal Worker hasn’t been revealed, but seeing as how it’s going to be released on the free-to-watch official Pokémon YouTube channel, odds are it’ll be an animated short, not feature-length. With eight pieces of music (aside from the theme song) listed for its soundtrack, though, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be super short either, and the producers say they’re aiming for visuals akin to what you’d see in a theatrical anime, so it’s sounding like Dragonite and the Postal Worker will be a sight to see when it comes out on February 27, which is also when the soundtrack and theme song become available through online music services.

Source, images: PR Times

