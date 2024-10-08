We might be about to fall in love with these fall sweets.

September has become a very busy month for hamburger chains in Japan. First, they started applying the concept of Japan’s early autumn tsukimi/moon-viewing tradition to burgers (by giving them full moon-like fried eggs), and then a lot of them started adding moon-viewing sweets, often making use of custard pudding since its color sort of resembles that of a harvest moon.

But with moon-viewing season settling down there’s room on the menu for other fall treats, and McDonald’s Japan is rolling out a new chocolate sweet potato pie.

McDonald’s is bringing out a pair of Sankaku (Triangle) Choco Pies this week. The popular seasonal sweets are now in their 18th year, but the Sweet Potato and Caramel Sankaku Choco Pie is brand-new. Inside the folds of the pastry is a mixture of sweet potato cream and chocolate cream with crushed bits of crunchy caramel-flavored corn snack. There’s also caramel powder worked into the dough of the crust itself, making for a richly sweet flavor that’s sure to fill you with cozy joy as the fall air starts to get a crisp chill to it.

For those craving a more familiar dessert, McDonald’s Japan is bringing back the Black Sankaku Choko Pie, a long-time favorite of the line that had its recipe updated last year. While it might look like an ordinary chocolate pie at first glance (not that there’s anything wrong with that), there’s a touch of sophistication in the form of crushed almonds added to the chocolate cream filling.

McDonald’s Japan has a penchant for bringing out new celebrity commercials when new menu items are making their debut, and this time they’ve tapped actress Sairi Ito and boy band Enhypen’s Ni-Ki to frolic amongst the falling leaves and munch on some pies.

The Black Sankaku Choko Pie is priced at 160 yen (US$1,15) and the Sweet Potato and Caramel at 180. Both go on sale October 9, but while the Black is scheduled to be available until late December, the Sweet Potato and Caramel is only slated to be around until early November.

