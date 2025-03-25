Where’s the octopus?

It’s only a few weeks away from the opening of the 2025 World Expo in the Kansai region of Japan, and in the spirit of that, we’re seeing a bit of an uptick in Osaka-centric goings on. A variety of themed flights are coming into its airports and even the life-sized Gundam has stopped by to say hello.

On the food side of things, fast food chain Wendy’s, which in Japan has a symbiotic relationship with another fast food chain First Kitchen, will be saluting Osaka in burger form with the Takoyaki Burger. Takoyaki — sometimes translated as “octopus balls” — are grilled balls of batter with bits of octopus meat and other ingredients like green onions, rice puffs, or pickled ginger, all topped with a sauce not unlike BBQ sauce.

Takoyaki is widely associated with Osaka cuisine, being sold in stalls all over the city and with nearly every household having a takoyaki maker of some sort. Also, most souvenir shops in Osaka sell Takoyaki key chains, plush toys, and even soft drinks, so it should come as no surprise to see it as the signature ingredient in an Osaka-themed burger.

Also in line with Osakan sensibilities, the Takoyaki Burger is a flashy yet no-nonsense affair. For 780 yen (US$5.22), you’ll get an all-beef patty and three octopus balls on a bun. The takoyaki have the same toppings they usually do outside of a burger — mayonnaise, dried bonito flakes, aonori seaweed, and the aforementioned takoyaki sauce.

▼ You’ll also be able to buy some Takoyaki Fires for 380 to 700 yen, depending on size. They’re seasoned to taste like mayonnaise and takoyaki sauce.

Bear in mind that this burger will be sold at Wendy’s First Kitchen locations as well as First Kitchen restaurants, and each one sells fundamentally different kinds of burgers. So basically, if you’re a fan of square patties, head to Wendy’s First Kitchen, but if you think square is for squares, get over to First Kitchen.

Also, in honor of the 2025 Expo in Osaka, Wendy’s First Kitchen will be selling drinks based on mix juice. Mix juice is a regional drink that’s literally mixed fruit blended with milk but usually not as thick as a smoothie. These versions, however, add a tapioca twist with bubble-tea-style mix juice.

▼ Left: Mix Juice Tapioca Milk (680 yen) Right: Mix Juice Tapioca Sparkling (620 yen)

Although unconventional, it all looks pretty tasty to this Osaka resident and I’m looking forward to it when it’s released on 27 March. Rather, I should say I was looking forward to it until I read the fine print on the press release that says the Takoyaki Burger is not scheduled to be sold at Wendy’s First Kitchen locations in Namba and Tempozan in Osaka, Shinkyogoku in Kyoto, and Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo.

▼ Alright, let’s just see where all the locations in Osaka are… Oh, that’s like half of them. WTF, WFK?

Call me crazy, but if I were to sell a limited edition burger in honor of Osaka, I’d probably make it a priority to actually sell it in Osaka. I guess I could go out to one of those other locations, but if they’re not even going to meet me halfway, why should I bother going there when I can just make my own takoyaki like any self-respecting Osakan and toss them on a burger?

Anyway, the Takoyaki Burger seems to be widely available in the over 70 other locations across Japan, so check it out if you’re near one.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!