New and improved version promises to be more delicious than ever before.

Eight years ago, Wendy’s rocked the fast food world by introducing their U.S. customers to the Pretzel Burger, which reportedly went on to become “the most talked about hamburger of 2013“.

The following year, people in Japan were given a taste of the Pretzel Burger as well, although with a slightly different texture and flavour than the original, and though it was available here for four years, the burger eventually disappeared from menus around the country in 2018.

Now, the Pretzel Burger is making its grand return to Japan, and it’s said to be even better than ever before, with an improved “texture and aroma” that’s said to be closer to the buns used in the original U.S. Pretzel Burger.

▼ The big news is yet to go viral online, with the official announcement receiving a few dozen likes and 19 retweets.

To be fair, Wendy’s doesn’t usually get as much love as its more famous competitors, and it’s not like the Pretzel Burger will come filled with a mouthwatering new filling like that of the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger introduced overseas recently.

While the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger welcomes the pretzel buns back to the U.S. with a quarter pound of beef, Applewood smoked bacon, Muenster cheese, smoky honey mustard, warm beer cheese sauce, pickles and crispy fried onions, the pretzel buns in Japan are returning with the following ingredients sandwiched between them:

▼ A beef patty, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, cheese and mild honey mustard.

Hopefully this is just the beginning, though, with more great fillings to come in future. For now, the soft buns, which have the “unique aroma and texture of pretzels”, will be back on the menu in Japan from 17 September, in the form of the Pretzel Burger, which retails for 720 yen (US$6.57).

Source, images: PR Times

