In a rare twist, we headed to McDonald’s Japan, Mos Burger, and more without buying a single sandwich, because today we’re all about the beans.

Our reporter P.K. Sanjun is a big coffee fan. For more than a decade, hardly a day has gone by without him having at least one cup of coffee. And though he may not consume them with quite as much regularity, P.K. is also very fond of hamburgers.

But for a long time, P.K. was not a fan of the coffee served at Japan’s burger chains. No matter which he tried, his reaction was some variety of “Nope, that’s not what I wanted,” and he was firmly of the mindset that if you wanted a good coffee, you needed to go to a cafe.

Things are different now, though. Japan’s major fast food burger chains have seriously stepped up their coffee game, to the point where P.K. thinks they’re almost on the same level as many cafes’ offerings. Add in the convenience factor from never being far from at least one branch if you’re in a big Japanese city, and P.K. has become a regular burger chain coffee drinker, and so today he’s presenting his report on the state of the Japanese burger chain coffee world in 2026.

● McDonald’s Premium Roast Coffee

Small size: from 120 yen (US$0.80)

Medium size: from 180 yen

McDonald’s Japan’s coffee is a slow-drip type, with an impactfully strong flavor. It’s not lacking anything in terms of flavor, aroma, or robustness, and is a thoroughly satisfying choice for when P.K. finds his “COFFEE” cravings have reached an all-caps intensity. McDonald’s coffee is also a great choice for coupon lovers, as they almost always have coupons available through their app that knocks the price of a medium down to 150 yen, and purchasing one through the app’s mobile order function kicks it down even further, to just 130 yen.

● Burger King Blend Coffee

Small size: from 230 yen

Medium size: from 280 yen

Like McDonald’s, Burger King Japan’s drip coffee is flavorfully strong, but it has a cleaner finish to its taste profile than what they serve at the Golden Arches. There’s a pretty big difference in price, though, and Burger King isn’t as generous with their coupons, either, as they usually only bring the price of a medium down to 210 yen. Because of that, the best choice is to wait to get a Burger King coffee until you’re feeling hungry too, as their combo meals that combine meals that give you a sandwich and a drink work out to be pretty good deals.

● Zetteria Hot Coffee

Small size; from 180 yen

Medium size: from 290 yen

Zetteria is the chain that Lotteria is metamorphizing into, and it represents a step up in their coffee quality. Lotteria’s wasn’t much to write home about, in P.K.’s opinion, but Zetteria’s drip coffee is a much better beverage, on par with what McDonald’s and Burger King serve, and is a fair-trade coffee to boot. At 290 yen for a medium, this is the most expensive coffee on our list so far, but the chain has coupons that bring a small down to 160 yen, and you can get one using their mobile order app for 150.

● Wendy’s First Kitchen Hot Coffee

Small size: 300 yen

Medium size: 340 yen

The biggest hit to the wallet, though, comes at Wendy’s First Kitchen (the chain formed of a merger between the Wendy’s and First Kitchen restaurant groups). Their drip coffee does boast a noticeably smoother flavor profile than McDonald’s, Burger King’s, or Zetteria’s, though, and Wendy’s First Kitchen’s always-available 10-percent-off digital app coupons does help a bit on the affordability side.

● Mos Burger Blend Coffee

300 yen

No, we didn’t forget to specify the size for the price listed above. Mos Burger only offers its coffee in a single, non-designated size, though it’d be equivalent to a medium at other chains in terms of liquid volume. Mos’ coffee is freshly machine-brewed to-order, with a characteristically rich aroma and sophisticated bitter notes. Mos doesn’t regularly offer coupons for its coffee, but they do have a unique standing system in which if you buy a cup of coffee and then show the receipt when ordering another cup on the same day at the same branch, your second coffee will be just 120 yen.

● KFC Fresh-ground Rich Coffee

270 yen

Like at Mos, KFC Japan’s coffee is fresh-brewed, and comes in only one size (but KFC’s would be closer to a small at other chains). Flavor-wise, it’s also similar to what they pour at Mos, but with even stronger bitter characteristics. KFC is the only chain on our list which doesn’t have any sort of regular discount offers for its coffee. It’s also, as you might have noticed, the only place on this list that isn’t a hamburger chain, so we’re currently investigating whether P.K. included it in his report on the grounds that “chicken burgers” are, arguably, a kind of burger or if he just saw a clever opportunity to get out boss to pay for one more cup of coffee for him for research purposes.

As for which of these is the best, that’s going to be a matter of individual preferences, with whether you’re a fan of drip coffee or not being a pretty big factor. Overall, though, P.K. found them all satisfying, with the cost performance of McDonald’s Japan’s coffee, thanks to their deep mobile order discount, being very hard to beat, but if you’re grabbing a cup at any of the chains on our list, there’s a chance you’ll spot him in the same line as you are.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]